IPOB raises alarm over Kanu’s deteriorating health, calls for his release

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Directorate of State (DOS), of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has raised alarm over the deteriorating health condition of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the facility of the Directorate of State Security, DSS, Abuja.

IPOB in a press statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said, “It has become very obvious that the Nigerian government, the Nigerian Judiciary, the DSS Operatives, and some Igbo politicians are all together in a plot to eliminate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. These people should know the consequences of any harm befalling Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while in their custody.

“We have repeatedly demanded for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu as ordered by the Nigerian Appeal Court, which discharged and acquitted him of all charges. Similarly, the Supreme Court had ruled that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did not jump bail. The same Apex Court declared his abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria illegal.

“If the federal government and DSS have not succeeded in destroying IPOB since 2021, they kidnapped and extraordinarily renditioned Mazi Kanu. What makes them think that they can destroy IPOB now? That we chose a non-violence approach to self-determination doesn’t mean we can not change strategy if provoked beyond measure.

“The Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra reiterated it’s demand for the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to enable him properly take care of his health since it has become very clear that the deteriorating condition of his health is as a direct consequence of the neglect of the Nigerian government and its secret police the DSS to provide him with appropriate and adequate health services.

“The Nigeria Judiciary should not dance to the tune of the lawless executives branch of government of the zoo called Nigeria and its DSS by colluding to violate the rights and the freedom of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

The group called on the International Community, the United Nations, Human Right Council, the African Union, Amnesty International, Intersociety, Human Rights Watch and all lovers of freedom to compell the Nigerian Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from illegal detention so that his health condition does not further deteriorate.

It wondered why ‘an innocent man” is kept in solitary confinement to suffer for no reason even after the courts have declared his detention as illegal and an abuse and violation of his fundamental human rights?

It added, “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s only crime is championing the Biafra self-determination struggle, which complies with the UN convention and African Charter on People’s Right.

“IPOB is assuring the Nigerian government and all other interested parties that the struggle for the freedom of the Biafran people and our Nation is unstoppable.”