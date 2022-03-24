IPOB laments leader’s torture in DSS custody, calls on global world to intervene

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has called the attention of the world regarding the level of torture and humiliation its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is allegedly subjected to while in the custody of the Department of Security Services, DSS.

The group condemned the torture and flagrant abuse of his human rights by DSS, saying that since his abduction from Kenya on June 19, 2021 till date, he has been severally tortured.

IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said lamented that Kanu has been denied him access to his religious materials.and have also not been allowed a change of cloth.

The statement read in part, “Our leader has been subjected to unimaginable torture since his rendition to Nigeria. The world will be shocked at further revelations of what he has passed through ever since then.

“The world should take note that Nigeria Government and Kenya government violated the international law, and must be made to pay for their atrocities against an individual who is fighting for the freedom of his people.

“Self-determination is a universal law guaranteed by the United Nations and demesticated by the Nigeria law. Our people both home and in the diaspora must organise themselves and understand that they are hated across Nigeria and the only solution for our wellbeing is freedom and independence of Biafra.

“Do you know that God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama has started blindfolding Nigeria the way they blindfolded Mazi Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for more than 5hours from Kenya to Nigeria? They also blindfolded him upon his arrival from Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja to Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) for 2 days without food before bringing him to court.

“Do you know that throughout his flight duration he was handcuffed with 2 legs chained to the point that blood wasn’t flowing through his body? Besides, assault rifles pointed at his head? In all these humiliation and torture, Nnamdi Kanu remains focused and steadfast for the restoration of Biafra freedom and independence.

“The world must look into our case, grant us freedom because Biafrans have suffered much in the hands of these terrorists nation called Nigeria.”

IPOB called on the global world, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and all diplomatic missions in Abuja Nigeria to prevail on Nigeria to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally to avoid him dying in detention.