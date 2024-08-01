IPOB insists no part of Igboland ‘ll be used for Ruga in whatever form, calls out Gov Mbah, Nigerian Army

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Wednesday, warned Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State and the Army to stop alleged land grabbing for RUGA projects in Enugu State stating that it would resist such moves.

IPOB sounded the note of warning through its image maker, Emma Powerful, stating, “We have observed that the Nigeria Army deceitfully and shamefully mounted their flags and signboards at the ancestral land of Ochima community at Igbo Etiti LGA, Enugu State. The Nigerian Army and Enugu State Governor have marked these lands to be taken by force or by crook.

” The Enugu Governor and the Nigerian Army are deceptively occupying these lands and handing over the same lands to the Fulani terrorists they nicknamed herdsmen to convert into a Fulani settlement called RUGA. It is obvious that Governor Peter Mba and the Enugu State House of Assembly members want to create confusion and insecurity in Enugu State.

“When did the Nigerian Army start collecting the community’s lands by force and handing them over to Fulani terrorists for RUGA and settlement? We will not accept that in the South East Region. The Governor and his “Oh Yes members” in the State House of Assembly may be daft to understand that the Fulanized Nigerian Army is grabbing the community lands for Fulani settlements in that region of Biafra.

” The Nigerian Army has a large expanse of land in their formations and barracks within Enugu State. What else do they need these lands in Igbo-Eze LGA for, if not to deceitfully grab the community’s land and transfer to the marauding Fulanis. Ndigbo and IPOB-ESN will resist any marauding Fulani settlement in Biafra Land.

“Ala Igbo is the dot in the circle according to Othman Dan Fodio foundamentalist, Mohammed Buhari. Ndigbo do not have sufficient land for our own agricultural and developmental projects, let alone the land that the marauding Fulani terrorists will occupy in any disguise. Fulanis claim to be Nigerians but can not be found on any Nigerian map as owners or occupiers of any ancestral land.

“Hence, they should go and occupy their ancestral land and leave Ndigbo land alone. Ndigbo are not seeking any lands to occupy in Northern Nigeria. Fulani cabals and their political stooges in the South East Region should desist from actions that will make the South East Region unsafe and insecure. It is evident that the Nigerian Army are accomplices to the various terrorist attacks by the Fulani herdsmen across Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army are endangering the territorial integrity of Nigeria that they swore to protect by colluding with foreign Fulani jihadists to grab indigenous People’s land by force. This evil collaboration of the Nigerian Army and the marauding Fulanis in land grabbing will be resisted by IPOB with everything within our power. ESN Operatives must do everything humanly possible to ensure that the Nigeria Military and the Enugu State Governor do not cede any land to the marauding Fulani terrorists nicknamed herdsmen, in Enugu State.

“The Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Mba is Establishing Ruga from the back door and he will fail and run out of government and stop subjugating the people of Enugu State and Ndigbo in their land.

The information available to us is that the Enugu state governor Dr Peter Mba has agreed to establish livestock Ministry Regional Veterinary Hospital in Enugu State and that is another easy way to establish RUGA and Fulani settlement for Fulani.

“That will not work for Peter Mba and livestock ministry. This Peter Mba must not think that millions of Igbo people are fools. The Fulani tried their best to force Ruga on the East during the Buhari era but failed, now Peter Mba thinks he can succeed with the new gimmicks and antics. They tried to use Fulani herdsmen terrorists to force our people in Enugu State and south East states to succumb to Ruga and met a fierce confrontation from ESN.

“Now they have bargained with the governor of Enugu state to bring this Ruga from the back door.

It is imprtant we show Peter Mba how IPOB-ESN behave and Peter Mba should tell us how he became Enugu state governor. The good people of Enugu state did not vote for Peter Mba as governor. Peter Mba is not sure of what he is doing.

“Peter Mba refused to admit that there are other livestock departments like pigs, chickens, goats and other animal but he focused on only Fulani cows, what did Peter Mba need to achieve on Fulani settlement in Enugu State?

“Dr Peter Mba must learn from our neighbours. Fulani has become part of the Yoruba people in Ilorin and part of the Tiv people in Benue. How did they become part of Benue indigenes? They came there and were given land by the elders. After many years, Fulani has expanded; brought their families and turned that place into a community. Today they are now indigenous to Benue state and Kwara state. They have emir and government representatives.

“This is exactly the game they are playing using the Enugu state governor to achieve in Igboland.

Why Peter Mba and Enugu state? Enugu state is a gateway out of Ị́gbo land and they are closer to the north. So if Fulani become indigenes of Enugu state, it will be difficult to chase them out and also it will be easier for them to penetrate other communities in Igboland and that IPOB-ESN will not tolerate or accept

“The Enugu State Stakeholders, the Traditional Rulers, and the Religious Leaders must call Governor Peter Mba and his clueless House of Assembly members to order, or they will face what they cannot bear soon.

“The same way IPOB-ESN frustrated desperate Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma from creating Fulani settlement in Imo State, in the same manner the fulanization agenda in Enugu State will be twarted because IPOB has sworn to protect Biafra land from land grabbers, jihadists, and terrorists and we must continue until Biafra is restored.

“Fulani herdsmen settlement is synanimous with terrorism and banditry. The Middle Belt Region of Nigeria is an epicenter of terrorism and banditry today because they allowed Fulani vandals to settle in their land. Today, the same Fulani settlers are killing and maiming their host communities, forcing many of the indigenous people to flee from their ancestral land while the Fulani vandals are allowed to occupy.

“This scenario is what IPOB and ESN are making sure that Ndigbo never experience. Unfortunately, some selfish politicians in the East are blinded by their political ambition. They are willing to trade Ndigbo’s homogeneity, safety, security, and biodiversity. That will not happen as long as IPOB is in control of the Biafra land.

“Gov. Peter Mba and the Nigeria military should stop the subtle and forceful takeover of the communal land in Igbo-Eze LGA in Enugu State. Whatever amount is involved and any agreement reached with Fulani groups should be discarded immediately. No part of Alaigbo will be reserved and preserved for Fulani settlement or in any other code name that they will try to give to RUGA. IPOB volunteers, ESN Operatives, and other patriotic Biafrans will never allow Fulani terrorist settlement in Biafra Land,” the movement vowed .