IPOB insists ban on celebration of Nigerian Independence in Biafra land, still in force

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Directorate of State (DOS), of Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Monday warned that the ban on the celebration of the Nigerian Independence anniversary is still in force in Biafra land adding that such celebration will not be tolerated

Sounding the note of warning through. Its image maker, Emma Powerfull, IPOB called on Biafrans globally to go about their normal business stating that as a non violent movement, “We are not part of Nigeria and have nothing to do with their British flag independence of 1960.

” We are aware that some prominent Igbo men and women played pivotal roles in securing the flag independence that Nigeria celebrates annually on October 1st, however, such independence has taken more blood of Ndigbo to maintain than any other ethnic group in Nigeria.

“Biafrans have decided to reject the bloody flag independence of Nigeria and work for the restoration of a true united and prosperous Independent State of Biafra. Therefore, every Biafran should reject this Nigerian-forced unity as we look forward to celebrating Biafra independence soon.

“Ndigbo must adhere to this clarion call to stop every activity concerning Nigeria’s independence tomorrow. There shall be no flying of Nigerian flags in Biafra territory. There shall be no independent activity for students in Biafraland. Everyone should go about their businesses or use that Day for family quality time and rest at home for those who may choose not to go for their work and business.

“IPOB is not joking with the restoration of Biafra freedom and sovereignty. Do not make yourself an enemy of the struggle by participating in Nigeria’s flag independence celebrations tomorrow. Parents and guardians must not allow their children to go for any Nigerian independence activities tomorrow.

“We are monitoring everywhere in Biafraland. As an Igbo Parent, do not allow your children to be sacrificed for a country that considers them less of a human,” the movement warned.

