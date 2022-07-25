IPOB hails UN for requesting Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional release

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended Attorney Bruce Fein for professionalism in his job with regard to the recent United Nations’ directive to Nigeria Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally with compensation.

It also hailed all the people that quietly labored and assisted in achieving what it described as a landmark victory.

A statement by the media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful described United Nations directive as a great milestone for Kanu, IPOB and Biafrans worldwide.

The statement partly read, “We also express our profound gratitude to the United Nations and its Working Group for their courage in reaching this decision and issuing an opinion that comports with the tenets of international laws.

“It is our hope that Nigeria, as a member of the United Nations, will take heed and promptly obey and implement the UN directives to the letter. We caution that this is not a Nigerian court order that is often disobeyed without consequences.”

