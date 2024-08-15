IPOB: Finish Gov’t speaks on extraditing Simon Ekpa

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Government of Finland has announced that the judicial process must be completed before they can extradite Simon Ekpa, a prominent leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), currently residing in the Nordic nation.

Ekpa has repeatedly used social media to incite violence against the Nigerian government and has fervently called for the secession of Biafra from Nigeria, garnering both followers and controversy in his wake. The Nigerian government has persistently demanded his extradition, eager to bring him to justice for his actions.

At a press conference in Abuja, coinciding with the visit of foreign ministers from five Nordic countries, Finland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, assured that discussions are actively underway and indicated that the judicial aspect of Ekpa’s case will soon reach a resolution.

Valtonen emphasized that Ekpa’s situation is seen strictly as a judicial matter, not political. Finland, a nation that prides itself on upholding the rule of law, is committed to waiting for the proper judicial proceedings to unfold before taking any further action.

“The case in question is judicial, and it must run its course,” she stated firmly. “If there is a specific individual operating in Finland in a less-than-constructive manner, rest assured that we are in active dialogue with Nigerian authorities, collaborating closely on this issue.”

She continued, “Both our judicial systems are working together on this, and we are optimistic that a resolution will be reached soon.”

Joining Minister Valtonen were her Nordic colleagues: Mr. Tobias Billström from Sweden, Ms. Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir from Iceland, Ms. Bjørg Sandkjær from Norway, and Ms. Eva Marie Frida Barløse from Denmark. All ministers expressed their commitment to strengthening trade partnerships with Nigeria, recognizing the country as a vital ally on the global stage