IPOB Expresses Readiness For Dialogue On Biafra Referendum

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has expressed its resolve to remain open for negotiations and dialogue on the peaceful exit of Biafra from Nigeria through a United Nations, UN supervised Referendum.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful recall that its peaceful agitation for Biafra Independence started in 2012, saying that it has never associated with violence or criminality in all rallies and protests embarked upon.

The group regretted that despite their peaceful stance, the Nigeria government, through her Security Forces, has levied war against IPOB.

It added, “IPOB members have been brutally attacked while on peaceful protest by the Nigeria Security Forces at many locations in Biafra Land.

“As a result of these unwarranted attacks, many IPOB members have been murdered in cold blood, some have been permanently handicapped, some forcefully disappeared by the Nigeria Security Forces whereas some are still illegally detained in various detention facilities across Nigeria.

“Many IPOB members and sympathizers have had their houses and business burnt by the Nigeria Security Forces. IPOB has lost over 5,000 members with properties worth over $1 billion USD as a result of the extreme use of force from the Nigeria Security Forces. Irrespective of all the provocations from the Nigeria State, IPOB has never retaliated nor have we taken up arms against the Nigeria State.

“IPOB stands for peace. We stand for dialogue, and we stand for discussions. The cardinal rule under which IPOB was formed is to lead the way to a peaceful separation of Biafra from Nigeria. Biafra and Nigeria are two different nations.

“The events from 1948 to 2023 have shown that it is practically impossible for Biafra and Nigeria to coexist as one nation. IPOB has been calling on the Nigeria State for discussions on a peaceful referendum date, but the Nigeria State always returns the peaceful call with violent suppression.

“We have always maintained that self-determination is our inalienable right according to the UN laws. We remain committed to pursuing our self-determination peacefully according to international laws and regulations.

“However, the Nigeria Government’s repressive approaches to stop the movement have led to the death of over 6 million Biafrans since 1967 to date, yet that has not quenched the desire for Biafrans to have their Independent State.”

The group further reiterated that it does not have an army, neither has it ever supported or authorized anyone or any group to form an Army.

According to the group, what IPOB has is a vigilante group called Eastern Security Network (ESN).

It described ESN as an arm bearing vigilante with a clear mandate of securing forests and dislodging Fulani terrorists, herdsmen who were raping women, killing people of the South East region, snatching cars, destroying farmlands and crops.

“ESN is not in any way a military arm of IPOB but a vigilante group.

“IPOB is ready to meet with the Nigeria government any day they are ready for negotiations on Biafra referendum. IPOB supports peaceful separation from the contraption formed by foreigners called Nigeria.

“We believe Biafra can be achieved without war and shedding of innocent blood of Biafrans or Nigerians. We are bold to say that IPOB has never raised arms against the Nigeria State, but we have defended ourselves and our land against Fulani herdsmen and their supporters.

“IPOB has not shed any innocent blood and will not shed any innocent blood but will always defend ourselves against an attack from any quarter.

“IPOB is ready for dialogue on Biafra referendum date and procedures. We want peace and are ever ready to leave Nigeria in peace but not the peace of the graveyard.

“We remain resolute and focused towards our goal, which is Biafra Independence via a referendum. The earlier the Nigeria government schedule a referendum date for Biafrans to decide their fate, the better for everyone.

“This message represents the views of our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, IPOB leadership, and the global family members of IPOB”, IPOB added.