IPOB Dismisses police claims of thwarting kidnap of foreign nationals as false

The Directorate of State (DOS) of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have called on the public to ignore what it described as false claims by the Anambra State Police, saying that they thwarted the kidnapping of foreign nationals by IPOB in Ogbunka Orumba LGA of Anambra State.

The group cited the claim by the Nigerian Police as a fictional story meant to attract readers to think that they are working.

IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Monday, stressed that the Nigerian police failed to understand that the international community knows that they are unprofessional.

The statement read in part, “The unsubstantiated statement credited to the Nigerian Police as published by The Guardian newspapers of October 8, 2024 is a false claim, narrative and a deceptive headline to promote their criminal and unprofessional job actions.

“The deceptive headline quoted, The Nigerian Police rescued foreigners from IPOB in Ogbunka Orumba Anambra State. For public records, IPOB has never and will never engage in kidnapping for ransom, talk of kidnapping foreign nationals.

The Nigerian Police claimed in the newspaper that they thwarted kidnapping attempt of foreign nationals by IPOB without providing further and full details about the incident. Instead of providing verifiable evidence of their bogus claims and propaganda, the Nigerian Police using some Nigerian compromised newspapers started promoting their criminal activities.

“The Nigerian Police and the ‘compromised Nigerian journalists in the Guardian newspaper used a deceptive headline to attract traffic to promote the fake news from their moronic news. The Nigerian government and her Police working with some compromised media try to demonize IPOB while promoting the Nigerian Security Forces and its agent provocateur. Their plans are dead on arrival.

“IPOB stands for the defense and freedom of Biafrans and will not use fake news as the Nigerian Government and its Agents were using to deceive their gullible followers in Nigeria. Only a fool will listen to a man speaking from Nigeria police and their lies, Nigerian police know that IPOB is engaging foreign diplomats for Biafra Liberation. Only a fool will listen to a compromised institution in the world who are just playing an amateur script written by the Nigerian government to destroy the Biafra struggle.

“Acting on a poorly written script by the Nigerian Security Agencies to damage the Biafra viability will not work. We can’t be involved in violent arm struggle and kidnapping and at the same time be involved in diplomatic engagements to restore Biafra.

“The Nigerian police is being used by the Nigerian government to make carricature of the Biafran struggle. IPOB will see the end of the Nigerian government and their criminal activities.”

While urging the public to ignore the concocted lies by the Anambra State Police Command that they thwarted the kidnapping attempt of foreign nationals by IPOB, the group insisted, “The claim didn’t happen.”

It described the claim as part of the fictional series by the Nigerian Police to attract traffic for the unsuspecting public to read the fake news from their criminals masquerading as anti- Biafra agitators.

IPOB added, “Nigerian police is just doing the job criminals do to blackmail innocent movement fighting for the liberation of its people. Nigerian government, and their security agencies are relentlessly promoting their fake news to deceive their gullible followers.

“IPOB have overcome such infamous activities of Nigeria police. Nigerian Government sponsored agent provocateurs in the past, IPOB will keep matching forward.”