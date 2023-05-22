IPOB denies enforcing non existent sit-at-home

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Sunday, denied enforcing non existent sit-at-home in Southeast zone saying that it has since ended the exercise, even as it accused Federal Government of sponsoring those enforcing the non existent sit-at-home.

Making the denial through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, while reacting to a National newspaper that accused it of enforcing sit-at-home, IPOB reiterated that the accusation was made to dent its image.

“This Fulani owned media in desperation to blackmail IPOB before the International Community, rolled out the false dossier of criminalities in Southeast and blamed them all on the peaceful movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB). In their wickedness, they claimed ignorance of IPOB’s repeated expositions and disassociation from the criminals contracted by the Nigeria government to impersonate this peaceful Biafra struggle.

“The media feign ignorance that IPOB leadership has suspended the sit-at-home that was suspended since September 2021. Even though some of our people sit at home voluntarily every Monday in solidarity to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s continued illegal detention. Those who claim to be enforcing non-existent sit-at-home order in Biafra Land are not IPOB members but rather government sponsored infiltrators.

“IPOB has consistently disassociated itself from them. Therefore, for the Alamajiri newspaper to be linking IPOB to the criminals enforcing non- existence sit-at-home at any location in the Southeast is foolishness. IPOB is not among those groups committing crimes. IPOB or ESN doesn’t engage in forcing people to obey a sit-at-home order.

” When IPOB announced a sit-at-home, our people obeyed, and not by force. Unfortunately, the said National newspaper has prepared itself for public ridicule because of her biased tribal reportage against Ndigbo and IPOB members,” the spokesperson stated.

According to him one does not need a soothsayer to say that the paper in question, in connivance with Federal Government of Nigeria demonized IPOB.

” The only crime of IPOB against this bigoted government was foiling the Fulanization agenda in Southern Nigeria and our demand for a Biafra referendum. By this false publication they want to decieve the ignorant public and the International Community to believe that IPOB is violent and against education by linking us to the so called violent enforcement of sit-at-home order around the campuses of Chukwuma Odimegwu Ojukwu Universities.

“They should know that IPOB being Ndigbo, are lovers of education, not Fulani Boko Haram, that abhors Western education. They also want to destroy highly earned IPOB global reputation by linking IPOB and ESN to the criminal attack on the US Embassy staff convoy at Ogbaru, Anambra State.

“We want the unprofessional media and their Fulani government sponsors to understand that their blackmail against IPOB is now tales by the moonlight because the public and the International Community are not daft to believe their lies.

“Alhough we have a handful of criminals in Biafra Land, the vast majority of violent crimes in the East are state sponsored. Ndigbo is not known for violent crimes. However, the majority of the violent crimes in Alaigbo are imported by the Fulani Government of Nigeria to create opportunities for insecurity and to blackmail this peaceful IPOB movement.

“That is why the Fulani Government, their security agencies, and the compromised media blame every crime, including the ones they mastermind on IPOB and ESN. We have constantly and consistently challenged the Nigeria government to arraign the criminals they claim to be IPOB that they have arrested in court publically for legal scrutiny, but they have failed.

“The same government used a compromised judge to obtain a black-market proscription order against IPOB, and they have refused to appear in their own court to defend their illegal proscription of a peaceful struggle and movement,” he hinted.