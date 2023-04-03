IPOB condemns attack, massacre of protesting members in Aba

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Sunday, condemned in strongest terms, the alleged attack and massacre of its members by joint police and military personnel while protesting in Aba, Abia State, last Friday, the continued detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

Condemning the incident through its image maker, Emma Powerful, IPOB reiterated that it is aware of those behind the murderous attacks on the peaceful protesters.

“More than 50 unarmed protesters were murdered in cold blood on Friday for simply asking the Nigerian Government to obey its own court which ordered that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be released unconditionally. At the last count, more than one 100 unarmed protesters are still missing while IPOB recovered about three bodies of our murdered youths.

“More than 30 protesters sustained one degree of bullet wound or the other. The Abia State Police Commissioner should release the bodies of the protesters they killed and took away in other to hide their crime against humanity to their families for proper and dignified burial.

“Nigerian Government and her security agencies must stop house to house search for IPOB members and the world should take note of this atrocities against the innocent citizens of Aba, Abia State. The newly elected Governor and the present governor of Abia state must take notice and stop this atrocities happening right now at Abia State.

“Once again the International Community, the United Nations, the United States and United Kingdom, and the majority of the Western Nations, have proven without a doubt the lives of Biafrans do not worth anything and IPOB has heard them loud and clear. These sort of mindless massacre of our people only strengthen our resolve to seek out genuine and honest partners and partnership that will be mutually beneficial and forster the needed protection for the Biafran people.

“The Abia State Governor-elect must not allow the agendist to turn Abia State into another killing field. Both the outgoing governor and the new governor elect must ensure that those behind this unprovoked attack and murder of peaceful protesters are brought to justice.The government of Abia State must immediately call their terrorist in uniform to order because IPOB will not take it lightly with them if they are not immediately recalled and those involved in this evil and wickedness made to answer for their crime,” the image maker warned.

He further warned those behind the attack and massacre of peaceful IPOB protesters to retrace their steps or face the dance of the spirits of Igbo land, stating that it is not an offense to protest for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who he said was illegally detained by the Nigerian government.

Reiterating that IPOB is peaceful but could pulldown the tallest iroko standing on its way, the image maker says, ” If a deity proves too powerful, it will be reminded of the tree that is used to be carved it”.

He advised the Governor-elect in Abia State to be watchful of those who will derail his government even before he starts and make the state ungovernable hinting that IPOB intelligence unit intercepted the discussion leeding up to the mindless and bloody attack on peaceful IPOB protesters on Friday.

“The newly elected Governor of Abia State should make it categorically clear to the unscrupulous elements around him to stay clear and allow him to lead Abia State to prosperity. Abia State cannot afford another set of insatiable, greedy, and self-seeking god-fathers.

“All the newly elected Governors in the Eastern States should know that IPOB is watching them. Those who need peace will have complete support of IPOB, but those who want to use the killing of IPOB for political advantage should be ready for us.

“Eastern politicians who are in bed with Fulani-led government who masterminded attacks on peaceful IPOB protesters to bring confusion in the region should advice themselves properly. He who fetched an ant infested firewood should be ready for the visit of lizards in his compound,” he further warned.