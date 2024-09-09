IPOB calls on Soludo to investigate murder, burning of victims by military

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), has called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State to investigate the alleged murder and setting ablaze of some indigenes of Ogbaru Local Government Area, by the Nigerian Army.

The movement made the call through her spokesperson, Emma Powerful, saying that IPOB was shocked by the new level of barbarism of the Nigerian Army in Biafraland.

“This barbaric and inhumane actions of the Nigerian Army in Ogbaru Local Government Area, in which they murdered innocent villagers, poured inflammable substance on them and set them ablaze is the low of the lowest. This is the trademark of terror groups and terrorists. It presupposes, therefore, that the Nigerian army has degenerated into a bunch of terrorists in army uniform.

“The Nigerian military invaded some communities in Ogbaru, burnt down some houses, murdered and burnt the bodies of some innocent, peaceful civilians without provocation. This is a classic modus operandi of terror groups. The Nigerian soldiers not satisfied with murdering some innocent villagers went ahead to pour petrol on the lifeless bodies of their slaughtered victims and set them ablaze.

“This terroristic and barbaric action of the Nigerian soldiers is unacceptable. The activities of Nigerian soldiers against innocent Biafrans are nothing short of terrorism. The Nigerian Army is one of the State-sponsored terrorists, wearing official uniforms sent down to Biafraland to commit unimaginable acts of state-sponsored terror against Ndigbo and Biafrans in general.

“The similar unprovoked genocide against Biafrans that culminated into the first civil war is rearing its ugly head again. The earlier that the Nigerian government organized a referendum for Biafrans to exit Nigeria in peace, the better, in order to avoid a repeat of the past. As Biafrans are being pushed to the wall, they will be left with no choice but to fight back.

“The Nigerian government and her murderous Security Forces should understand that nobody has a monopoly of violence. The consistent violation of the human rights of Biafrans does not matter to the international community, but when the victims decide to defend themselves, the world media will present the victim as an aggressor.

“The Nigerian government must, as a matter of urgency, be called to order and compelled to withdraw its army of terrorists from Biafran villages and towns. The Nigerian government keeps provoking Biafrans, and we must reciprocate with the language they will understand if they continue murdering Biafrans.

“We have repeatedly told the Nigerian government that we want a peaceful referendum, not a confrontation. But if the Nigeria government and her murderous security agencies have chosen the part they are threading by pushing us to the wall, they should understand that both Nigerians and Biafrans shall bleed, and in the end, Biafra shall come.

“This confrontation that the Nigerian government and its security agencies want to indulge in will never be the same as the one of 1967-1970. As the Nigerian government’s imported terrorists and bandits are on the rampage in the Northern region of Nigeria without military resistance, the Nigerian Army is in the Eastern Region terrorizing innocent civilians and citizens.

The Nigerian Army in the East and the terrorists in the North are on the same mission to make Nigeria unsafe and ungovernable. But IPOB will not allow them to turn Biafra land into a theatre of war.

“The Directorate of State calls on the Anambra State Governor to conduct an investigation into the Nigerian Army’s motive of killing innocent Biafran civilians and burning their lifeless bodies with petrol.

“Human rights organisations, particularly Amnesty International Nigeria, the Intersociety, United Nations Human Rights Council, and the foreign missions in Nigeria, should seek answers into the barbaric actions of the Nigerian Army. The barbaric murder and burning of the lifeless bodies of innocent Ogbaru people by the Nigerian Army must be investigated, and the barbarians and the terrorists within the Nigerian military that carried out the dastardly act brought to justice,” IPOB stated.

