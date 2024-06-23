IPOB calls for collective action against human traffickers

PAMELA EBOH and PHIL OKOSE, Anambra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have called for a collective action to stop the Trafficking of teenage girls.

It condemned what it described as sexual exploitation of Igbo girls through local and international trafficking., even as it also called for collective actions to stop the trafficking of teenagers, both girls and boys.

IPOB in a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said that the recent viral videos of some teenage girls from the Eastern Region and Plateau State of Nigeria trafficked for prostitution in Ghana is a disturbing development.

The group regretted that the young girls were mostly underaged girls who were trafficked and locked up in a rented house in Ghana to prostitute for the soulless wicked traffickers.

The statement partly read, “We believe that the trafficking of innocent and ignorant teenage girls from Nigeria to Ghana, to other African countries, Europe and American countries for prostitution is an international cartel that needs the collaboration of Ghana Security, Nigerian Security and other International Agencies to tackle.

“IPOB is against any form of sexual exploitation and human trafficking. Igbo girls are important for productive procreation among Ndigbo. Those trafficking these Igbo girls and those using them as sex slaves locally and internationally are enemies of Ndigbo and must be treated as such.

“IPOB is urging Biafran parents to become more responsible and ensure they instill good values in their children to avoid being trafficked or becoming human traffickers. IPOB commends the efforts by some of the amiable Igbo leaders who worked with the Ghana Police in rescuing some of the trafficked girls in Ghana. The teenage girls rescued should be properly counseled and sent back to their parents in Nigeria and Biafra while the arrested kindpin should face international law.

“IPOB leadership has given order to all IPOB coordinators both home and abroad to be on the look out for anywhere Igbo teenagers are being held hostage as sex slaves and report it to IPOB leadership. Every Igbo person is encouraged to be part of this struggle to liberate our young girls from monsters and human traffickers both at home and abroad.

“Any hotel in Biafra Land that harbors teenagers, Igbo girls from the age of 13 to 18 years as sex workers should be destroyed without mercy. IPOB volunteers and ESN Operatives must be ready to assist in checking any hotel harbouring 13 to 15-year-old girls in their hotels and those hotels should be brought down.

“We can’t afford to allow human traffickers to destroy our future mothers, and leaders. All hands must be on deck to stop this ugly monster of trafficking underaged girls for prostitution.”

IPOB accused security agents at the borders and check points of being in connivance with the traffickers, noting that the teens were trafficked through land borders.

It further called on Nigerians and Ghanaians to arrest and prosecute the human traffickers.