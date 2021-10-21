IPOB accuses Uzodimma of plan to acquire land for RUGA

PHIIL OKOSE , ONITSHA

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Wednesday accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State of plot to acquire 2000 hectares of land at Ejemekuru towards Izombe, Agwa and Akabor in Oguta LGA of Imo State for Ruga.

The IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, made this disclosure to newsmen stating that, the communities rejected the project but the state insisted on forcefully taking the ancestral land from the people.

His words, “some paid agents of the Government from Ejemekuru, Izombe, Agwa and Izombe have resorted to using the force of Government to intimidate and force the citizens into submission.

The Deputy Governor has since been mobilised to ensure that the evil government agenda is actualised. The Governor through his agents are arm-twisting Ezeship candidates in Oguta LGA, precisely Izombe, using the proposal as a bait for them. Instead of allowing the rightful and people’s choice to emerge, government wants to use it as a bait to accomplish this anti-people agenda”.

“Imo State Government is using acceptance of Ruga as a criterion for who becomes Traditional Ruler. Imo State Government is planning another massacre of Oguta LGA citizens based on the Ezeship issue instead of allowing the wish of the people.

We gathered that the people of Izombe are comfortable with a certain Estate developer seeking 300 hectares of land for industrial development but the company should ensure that this is not Ruga in disguise. The community will resist any deviation from the planned estate development”.

“Izome has peacefully played host to oil companies right from in the sixties. The only land location of Gulf oil later changed to Chevron Nigeria limited and presently acquired by Seplat Energy. Ashland oil was there first but later changed to Addax petroleum. We won’t tolerate any attempt to make Izombe a war zone.

We therefore, warn His Highness Eze Fredick Ogechi Nwachukwu of Umuneke Ngor Okpala LGA is causing harm and pain to the people of Umuneke Ngor, he was collaborating with fulani people to cow business in the local government, thereby using the fulani to intimidate the citizen of Umuneke Ngor and we are using this medium to relate to him to stop intimidating the people of Umuneke Ngor and her environs because IPOB volunteers will not allow him to continue if any harm come to the people of Umuneke from Fulani terrorists. The Eze must be careful in dealing with fulani and he must move fulani out from Umuneke Ngor before we come he won’t get easy at all. If fulani terrorists unleash terror attack anywhere in Ngor Okpala LGA he will regret his life in this world”.

