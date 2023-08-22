IPOB accuses Supreme Court of using  adjournment to subvert justice

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Monday, accused the Supreme Court of Nigeria of using constant delay practice by way of adjournment to deny Nnamdi Kanu from obtaining justice in his case pending in court.

The movement made the accusation through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, adding that it received with shock the latest news of the adjournments from Kanu’s lead counsel, Prof. Mike Ozekhome.

According to it, “It is with greatest disappointment and bewilderment that we received from our leader’s lead counsel, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, (SAN), the shocking news of the cancellation of the date earlier scheduled for the hearing of our leader’s Appeal before the Supreme Court.

“The afterthought and flimsy reason being that the 14th of September 2023, earlier scheduled for the hearing of the case has caught up with the Supreme Court’s annual vacation. To say the least, this is the worst form of travesty of justice and violent destruction of the rule of law at its epic. If we may ask, was it not in an open court that the Justices of the Supreme Court that sat on the Appeal on the 11th day of May 2023, adjourned the matter to the 14th day of September 2023?

“It is also our understanding that the 14th day of September 2023 adjournment was not granted as a matter of course, the adjournment date was carefully considered against the background of the Federal Government’s deliberate ploy to thwart the proceedings of that day by applying for time to file their papers even when they were clearly out of time, and the Appeal was consequently, adjourned to the 14th day of September 2023 for definite hearing.

“If the present intention of the Apex Court is not a rape of democracy and clear subversion of the course of justice, how could they have adjourned to the 14th day of September 2023 without being guided by their diary, which contains the entire schedule of activities and holidays of the Supreme Court for the entire year?” IPOB querried.

IPOB consequently accused the Federal Government of Nigeria of procuring a panel of the most corrupt judicial officers in the Court of Appeal to sit on an unprecedented Appeal against the decision of the same Court adding that the plan was perfected and carefully executed.