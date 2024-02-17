IPMAN threatens to shut down petrol stations in Anambra over alleged multiple taxation

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

The leadership of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association, IPMAN, Enugu Depot has decried what it described as multiple and illegal taxing of its members in Anambra state.

Speaking shortly after his re-election on Friday, the Chairman of the Association, Mr Chinedu Anyaso threatened that petrol stations in the state would be shut down if the issue is not revisited.

Mr Anyaso who is the Managing Director of Floxy Alu Oil Ltd, was re-elected with his entire executive by members of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Enugu Unit as their Chairman for the next three years.

He cited that Anambra is the only state were it’s members face the challenge of illegal and multiple taxation.

Anyaso said, “Despite an agreement with the state government; ASWAMA, signage, Ocha Brigade officials are still coming to demand money, including arresting and detaining our members and workers.

“All our efforts to call the attention of the Anambra State Government on the issue have proved abortive and not yielded any fruit.

“Some of the IPMAN members having businesses in Anambra State were taken to court and jailed or given the option of fines due to their refusal to comply with illegal and over taxation.

“Since the removal of the fuel subsidy, members of IPMAN have continued to find it difficult to survive the harsh business environment confronting all business concerns in the country.”

He however hailed Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Abia and Cross River State governments for their cooperation and support for its members and their activities.