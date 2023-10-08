Ipade Imole: Adeleke promises actions on citizens’ requests, creation of whatsapp group for interaction

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has assured that actions are ongoing on the various recommendations and viewpoints received from citizens during the just concluded public accountability platform tagged Ipade Imole.

The governor expressed gratitude to the people for their cooperation and constructive feedback during the stakeholders’ dialogue held on Thursday at the state capital, Osogbo.

In an appreciation statement issued during the weekend, Adeleke said he is encouraged by the positive review of his records for 11 months as well as the identification of areas of attention by the participants.

He stated that a website and whatsapp chat room for Ipade Imole will be created for more interactions, while all proceedings of the maiden edition will be documented.

His words, “It was a truly engaging four hours of interaction with people drawn from all walks of life. It is really gratifying that the event took place under a largely informal setting with mutual exchange of ideas between the people and their elected Governor. The formal barrier was removed and I was able to reach my people in heart to heart exchanges.

“I cherish the rare opportunity of a hall full to the brim listening attentively and contributing as to where our administration has done well and which areas we should place more emphasis on. The frank down to earth questions and comments further strengthen the resolve of our team to deliver more dividends of democracy and amends in areas of interest to the people.

“I thank our royal fathers, the representatives of various associations from students to civil society associations. The media particularly proves strong channels for ventilating our records. We pledge to remain accountable and responsive.

“I have subsequently directed my team to analyze the questionnaire from the participants and create a sectoral tracker. We will ensure action are taken in areas of weaknesses and strengthen areas of accolades. We must be able to show the people that Ipade Imole is not a mere jamboree.

“I have also directed my team to put up a website for Ipade Imole. All proceedings of the maiden edition must be documented and an interactive platform be created. In this digital age, my team will also set up a whatsapp chat room. I will be in that chat room as your Governor, we will ensure continuous interaction.

“Ipade Imole should be a continuous exercise. Before we meet physically again the feedback mechanism must be operational on a 24 hour basis.”

Governor Adeleke further implored various associations that participated at the event to ensure that they host a secondary Ipade Imole by briefing their various groups on the matters discussed at the meeting.

For a better society