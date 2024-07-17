IPAC retracts decision to boycott Osun LG election

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has retracted its earlier decision to boycott the state’s local government election.

Recall that the IPAC, the umbrella body of political parties in the state, announced on Monday, July 15, 2024, the withdrawal of 16 parties from the February 22, 2025, Osun State local government election, noting that it has lost confidence in the chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC, Ashim Abioye.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, IPAC Chairman Victor Akande said that all the sixten political parties that earlier took the decision are now ready and fully committed to giving their members the ample opportunity to participate in the elections, saying the parties will field candidates to all the political offices.

He said, “After a fruitful deliberation with stakeholders in Osun State, we are glad to inform the general public that we have rescinded our earlier decision on the forthcoming local government poll.

“OSIEC Chairman, Barrister Hashim Abioye, has shown to have a listening ear and is ready to work with us.

“We hereby wish to tell the good people of Osun that we are ready to participate in the election.

“We have submitted our letter of intention for conducting our parties’ primary election.

“We wish to appreciate Governor Ademola Adeleke and other stakeholders for their timely intervention on the matter.

“Political parties involved in this include Action Alliance, African Democratic Congress, Accord Party, Social Democratic Party, African Action Congress, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Allied Peoples Party, and the Peoples Redemption Party.

“Others are the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Zenith Labour Party, Action Democratic Party, Action Peoples Party, Labour Party, Boot Party, National Rescue Movement, and Young Peoples Party.”