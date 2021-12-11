IPAC Election: Parties disagree over PDP, APC status, allege bribery

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has failed to elect its new leadership over alleged one million naira bribery offered to some political party leaders sympathetic to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The election could not also hold due to misunderstanding arising from the membership status of both the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC and their eligibility to participate in the election.

After the desolution of the immediate past executive led by the National Chairman, African Action Congress (AAC), Dr. Leonard Nzenwa last week having successfully completed their tenure, Senator Saidu Dansadau and Chief Dan Nwanyanwu were elected as the chairman and secretary of the election committee with the authority to conduct a fresh election into all the offices of IPAC.

The election scheduled Thursday however was marred over allegations of bribery as well as the attempt by a group which was opposed to PDP participating in the process.

A source confirmed to our correspondent that a group allegedly sponsored by the APC government are bent on taking over the leadership of IPAC and has perfected plans to exclude the main opposition party, the PDP from participating in the election.

The source who is also a National Chairman of one of the 18 political parties in Nigeria said that One Million naira exchanged hands and some of the beneficiaries are now making the conduct of the election impossible.

“The IPAC election scheduled to hold today December 9 was scuttled by some of our members whom we gathered have been induced with a sum of one million naira each. They said that PDP cannot be allowed to vote as its new National Working Committee is yet to be inaugurated. However, their argument was counterd by another camp which said that APC as it is presently constituted does not have a National Working Committee but an CECPC which is not known to law. They also said that the APC representative is even not a member of the CECPC and can not be allowed to vote.

“The choas arising from the inability to achieve a truce and the bribery allegation which we understand that some even rejected because it was small and belittling brought the whole exercise to a halt.”

The IPAC election has now been rescheduled for Monday December 13.

For a better society