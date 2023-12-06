IPAC disowns group planning occupy INEC rally

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has vehemently disowned and dissociated itself from the proposed protest tagged ‘’Occupy INEC rally’’ that was intended to be used to call for the resignation or sack of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

IPAC said in a statement issued in Abuja that “as the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria and a major stakeholder in the democratic process that fields candidates and participates in all elections conducted by INEC and States Independent Electoral Commission (SIECs), it is in the vanguard of promoting and stimulating free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections in accordance with the law, and ensuring political stability in the country.

“IPAC regularly interfaces with INEC, relevant arms of government, development partners and civil society organizations where crucial national issues including conduct of credible elections are discussed and chart the way forward in consolidating and deepening democracy in Nigeria.” The group said while aggrieved political parties and their candidates that participated in the 2023 general election and the off-season governorship elections are at various election tribunals and courts to seek redress, it will be inappropriate to occupy the commission at this critical period when it is still involved in all the litigations.

According to IPAC “It is obvious that some of the elections did not meet the expectations of Nigerians, which is why aggrieved political parties have approached the court for adjudication and the need for further reform of the nation’s electoral process to meet international standards that will curb post-elections petitions.”

The statement said “IPAC is not involved and will not participate in the occupy INEC rally. The organizers should stop dropping IPAC’s name in their bid to attract supporters.”