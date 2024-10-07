Champion Newspapers Limited
Investiture Ceremony of Engr. Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji ,9th Chairman of Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers Lagos Chapter

Photo Gallery
R-L ... Former National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Engr Emmanuel Akinwole; decorating the 9th Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji;  his wife  Mrs Omolola; representative of National President  (NIEEE) his deputy Engr Felix Adegboye; during the investiture of the 9th Chairman of (NIEEE) held in Lagos on  5/10/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Director Electrical Services Ministry of Works and in Infrastructure, Lagos State, Engr Oladeji Hazeen; representative of National  President  (NIEEE) his deputy Engr Felix Adegboye;  9th Chairman (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji;  his wife  Mrs. Omolola; mother of the celebrant, Mrs.  Hannah Mojishola Fadir.

Representative of National  President  (NIEEE) his deputy Engr Felix Adegboye; the 9th Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji;  his wife  Mrs Omolola; Vice President Embedded System & Emerging Technologies (NIEEE) Engr  Bayo Olusodo.

R-L… Former National Chairman, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEEEngr Emmanuel Akinwole; presenting the award to  Engr Fasipe Ola-Oluwa, his wife Engr (Mrs) Olanike.

L-r …The 9th Chairman (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji; representative of National  President  (NIEEE) his deputy Engr Felix Adegboye, presenting the award to member (NIEEE)  Engr. Shamsudeen Giwa and  Deputy Chairman NIEEE; Engr Gbadamosi Lukmon.

L-r … Protocol Manager at First Bank of Nigeria Plc Adeolu Adebari; Pastor in Christ Apostolic, Pastor Tunde Asokeji; representative of Honourable Commissioner Energy & Mineral resources Lagos state, his Special Assistant Mr Emmanuel Akintubosun.

 L-r…The 9th Chairman (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji; inaugurating the new Executive.

L-r … Vice President Embedded System & Emerging Technologies (NIEEE) Engr  Bayo Olusodo; NIEEE VI Chapter Chairman, Engr. Taiwo Okharedia; Former National Chairman, (NIEEEEngr Emmanuel Akinwole; Past Chairman,(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Deputy President  (NIEEE) Engr Felix Adegboye;  9th Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji;  his wife  Mrs Omolola.

L-r…  9th Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji;  Managing Director, today’s Technology Nigerian  Limited  Engr. Adeleke Adeyemi; Deputy Chairman NIEEE; Engr Gbadamosi Lukmon.

L-r…. Engr Ismail Babatunde Osu; Mrs. Joy Richard –Lekwa and Vice  Chairman  Power and Energy, (NIEEE)  Lagos Chapter Engr. Dr. Mafimidiwo Olufunmilayo Alice.

L-r… Vice President Embedded System & Emerging Technologies (NIEEE) Engr  Bayo Olusodo; NIEEE VI Chapter Chairman, Engr. Taiwo Okharedia; Former National Chairman, (NIEEEEngr Emmanuel Akinwole; Past Chairman,(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode; Deputy President  (NIEEE) Engr Felix Adegboye;  9th Chairman(NIEEE) Lagos Chapter  Engr Oluwafemi Anuoluwadiji;  his wife  Mrs Omolola representative of Honorable Commissioner Energy & Mineral resources Lagos state, his Special Assistant.Mr Emmanuel Akintubosun; Director of Electrical Services Ministry of Works and in Infrastructure, Lagos State, Engr Oladeji Hazeen, during the investiture of the 9th Chairman of (NIEEE) held in Lagos on  5/10/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

