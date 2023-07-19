Investigation showed Mmesoma forged her UMTE result – JAMB Registrar.

.I feel pain for letting you down’, Mmesoma apologises to Board

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board JAMB yesterday said that its investigations into the controversies surrounding the allegation of inflation of the examination result of Ejikeme Mmesoma Joy who took the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations UTME showed that she forged her score of the controversial 362 from the original score of 249.

The Registrar of JAMB the foremost tetiary instituion entrance examination body in Nigeria established in 1978 Prof.Ishaq Oloyede made the clarification at the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating hearing on the matter at the National Assembly.

Oloyede said that there is need for members of the public to stop making unfounded statements or comments on the internal process and procedures of the examination body following the outcome of its independent investigation of the matter.

He said that the issues that surrounds the controversial score of 360 by Ejikeme Mmesoma Joy from the original 249 score is that the candidate deliberately forged her result after the examination result was released by JAMB.

According to him, the examination slip the candidate Ejikeme Mmesoma Joy is parading bears Omobolanle Asimiyu who scored 138 from the previous years examination whereas the candidate’s score was 249.

The Registrar further stated that the notification slip the candidate is parading is also forged as well as the centre name which he said is incorrect.

The foremost examination body also said that the Anambra State born candidate had made several attempts to confuse JAMB system by typing 362 into her result slip instead of the original 249 adding that it is practically impossible for anyone to upturn JAMB result.

In measures taken by the examination body to forestall such incidents in the future, he said that the organization constituted a committee to investigate the matter and they recommended the withdrawal of the result, placing of three years ban on the candidate and suspension of the examination centre among other punitive measures.

The Committee Chairman Hon.Sada Soli and some other lawmakers said that the Committee in one of its meetings resolved to investigate the matter privately by protecting the candidate’s privacy.

The Committee however said that the candidate has the liberty to defend herself on the allegation by the examination body with the aid of a legal practitioner who is versed on the issue of forgery.

The Committee helsman later decided to excuse journalists and other members of the family of the candidate who converged at meeting room 1.07 House of Representatives New Wing where the probe panel conducted it’s first investigation on the issue.