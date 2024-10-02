Investigation of corruption charges on Bobrisky’s detention held in Abuja

From left… Representative of the EFCC Chairman Mr Michael Nzekwe and Comptroller General of Nigerian Correctional Center, Haliru Nababa and Assistant Controller of Prisons in charge
of Operations Emmanuel Nwakeze during their appearance before the House of
Representatives special committee to investigate the Corruption allegations levied
against the Nigerian Correctional center and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by Bobrisky while in detention in Abuja yesterday… By Anayo Opara.
From left, Social media influencer, Martins Vincent (AKA Very black Man) Bobrisky counsel, Averosoghene Amuvwie and his Very Black Man lawyer, Deji when they appeared before the special committee to investigate the Corruption allegations levied against the Nigerian Correctional center and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by Bobrisky while in detention in Abuja yesterday… Photo: Anayo Opara.
