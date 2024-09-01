Investigate, pay our earned allowance, or risk strike action, SSANU tells FG

….wants government to reverse decision on 18 years qualification for SSCE, JAMB

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has urged the federal government to investigate the where about of the N50billion appropriated in the 2023 budget for the payment of the earned allowances of its members and pay them immediately or risk strike action that would paralyze the activities of the education sector in the country .

SSANU, in a communique issued at the end of its 49th Regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, frowned at the delay by Government, despite several letters and correspondences written, and interactions with it to pay its members the outstanding Earned Allowances.

The communique signed by Comrade M. H. Ibrahim, National President of the association and made available to newsmen in Abuja at the weekend , said it is aware that the sum of N50B was appropriated in the 2023 budget for the purpose of paying the workers their earned allowances, calling on government to do the needful and release the already appropriated funds for the payment to avert any industrial disharmony in the education sector.

SSANU NEC said: “The Union is aware of the Presidential directive for release of the 4 months withheld salaries of members of SSANU and NASU. We are however baffled that almost two months after, our members are yet to be paid. NEC therefore calls on the relevant Government agencies to implement the directive of the President by paying our members their 4 months withheld salaries.

“NEC in session appreciates Government for reconstituting the Committee for the renegotiation of the SSANU/FGN 2009 Agreement. We therefore urge Government to expedite action on inviting the Union for the renegotiation process.

“NEC in session views with great concern the adoption of the divide and rule style by Government in the University system. A situation where Government engages in negotiations with one particular Union while neglecting others over similar issues most times sets up unions on a collision course, thereby heating up the educational system. This balkanization tactics of Government has severally increased the number of avoidable industrial crises in higher institutions. It should be on record that all unions are important and symbiotic in the system.

“NEC therefore, appeals to the advisers of Mr. President to take serious note of this. NEC calls on Government to engage all University-based unions holistically, especially on issues of staff welfare rather than isolating some as this suggests discrimination.

“NEC in session noted with dismay the action of the Management of the University of Lagos in refusing to implement the law establishing the International School Lagos (ISL), by paying their entitlement like their counterparts in the University. It is worthy of note that the staff of the School were employed like any other staff of the University and so deserve to enjoy what other regular staff are enjoying.

“There is therefore no need for Government to remove their names from regular staff payroll without recourse to the law establishing the School. NEC in session urges Government to immediately reverse their action by returning them to the payroll and paying then all their entitlements”.

The communique further reads: “NEC while deliberating on serious contemporary issues, noted the recent astronomical increase in electricity, data plans, and paid TV subscribers’ tariffs.

“Federal Universities are not also spared of this venom as some Federal Universities have raised tuition fees above 100%. While SSANU is not opposed to increase in tariffs of social amenities and Universities’ tuition fees, it should however, be taken into consideration the current strangulating economy occasioned by fuel subsidy removal which is largely funded by the poor masses. It becomes extremely insensitive on the part of government to allow any astronomical increase in tariffs and tuition fees at this critical time.

“NEC therefore calls on government to caution agencies over this trend and allow a slight increase that will not asphyxiate the masses.

“The Union is aware that Government has commenced distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to various states in the country. NEC in session had lengthy deliberations on the matter and resolved that there was need to request Government to extend distribution of the Buses to all Universities to aid in transportation of staff and students”.

It further noted that: “The removal of fuel subsidy and devaluation of the naira have made life unbearable for the masses. This has ignited widespread suffering and criminality. However, of late, it has been reported in several media outlets that subsidy has been reintroduced through the back door. One would have expected that the re-introduction would have reduced the price of petrol, and consequently the cost of transportation and that of goods and services.

“Unfortunately, the cost of petrol and other petroleum products keep skyrocketing, with some states selling for as high as N900 per liter and above in some parts of the country. Our Union members and the general public can hardly afford basic necessities of life. Many have parked their cars because their meagre salaries can no longer carry them if they add fuel cost to their expenses.

“NEC in session therefore calls on Government to urgently fix the local refineries. which is a major remedy to this intractable economic debacle.

“NEC in session views socio-economic upheavals in the Nigerian State as symptomatic of a failing state opposed to peace and progress. A country with vast potentials of human and material resources is enmeshed in unbridled corruption and massive mismanagement, which undoubtedly spells doom and total collapse if nothing is urgently done.

“The country is economically prostate because of bad Government policies, high rate of unemployment fuelling dangerous insecurity challenges of kidnapping, banditry, youthful fraudulent activities, inflation, bad roads, failed medical facilities and all attendant manifestations of a dying nation.

“NEC in session therefore calls on the Government to redirect the ship of the nation by introducing sound economic measures, gag the corruption monster and provide jobs for the teeming youths to avert the total collapse of the country.

“With the massive arable land in the country food Security is possible in Nigeria only if Government is determined to assist farmers by providing enough fertilizers, farm implements that goes with mechanized farming. Government should also fashion out ways to provide sustainable and adequate security for local farmers to enable them go to their farms in order to provide food security for the Nation”.

On the recent protest in the country, the communique said: “Protest the world over is a fundamental right of citizens. There is nowhere in the world, especially in a democratic setting where government, through its agencies stop genuine and peaceful protest by its citizenry, especially when it is obvious that there is hardship in the land occasioned by bad governance.

“A case in question is the manner the Nigerian Police treated members of JAC of SSANU and NASU during their peaceful protest in Abuja, where they were harassed and intimidated from their point of convergence at the Unity Fountain.

“NEC in session also condemns in strong terms, the unwarranted arrest and even killing of peaceful protesters who were protesting against bad governance in the country. It frowned at the way the Nigeria law enforcement agencies, especially the Police brutalized protesters, even after obtaining permission from the same Police authority. NEC therefore warned the various law enforcement agencies, especially the police to desist from such barbaric and anti-democratic practices and perform their work with professionalism so as not to add to the already tensed atmosphere in the country.

On the 18 years benchmark for SSCE and JAMB, it said: “NEC in session lend her voice to critical stakeholders in the education sector in condemning the decision of the Federal Government to peg the age at which students can write the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), and gaining admission into tertiary institutions at 18.

“Generality of stakeholders believe that this policy would drag the education sector back.

While reacting to the comment by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman Tahir, that from 2025 any candidate who is not up to 18 years would not be allowed to write SSCE and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB), the communique urged Government to consult widely as it has promised on this critical matter to avert crisis in the sector.

It stated: “NEC in session observed that some of her members are yet to be paid arrears of the National Minimum Wage which was approved in 2018 despite the efforts of the Union.

“NEC therefore calls on Federal and State Governments to as a matter of urgency revisit the payment of the arrears of same to the following under listed universities:Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, Federal University, Dutsima, Katsina State. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State, Federal University Kashere Gombe State, University of Maiduguri Borno State, Modibo Adama University, Yola Adamawa State, University of Benin, Benin. Edo State, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba Lagos State, University of Calabar, Cross River State, University of Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, Federal University of Lafia Nasarawa State, Federal University, Lokoja Kogi State, University of Nigeria, Nsukka Enugu State, Nigeria French Language Village Lagos State, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike. Ebony State, University of Illorin, Illorin, Kwara State, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Kaduna Stat and Taraba State University, Jalingo Taraba State.

Others were, Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, Federal University, Birnin-Kebbi Kebbi State, National Institute for Nigerian Languages, Aba, Abia State, University of Lagos, Lagos State, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State”.

The NEC in session commended some state governors who had long commenced monthly payment of Earned Allowances to its members, urging other State governors to emulate their counterparts who are paying the EA on monthly basis as enshrined in their pay slips.