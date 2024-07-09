Investigate alleged plot against Dangote Refinery-NUPENG,PENGASSAN to FG

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Oil workers under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Petroleu m and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, PENGASSAN,have called on the Federal Government, to set up an independent panel to investiga te the claims of sabotage by some International Oil Companies, IOCs, against the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals company.

The Unions stressed that the i nvestigation should be compreh ensive and transparent, ensuring that all parties are held accountable.

In a petition signed by Comrad es Olawale Afolabi and Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa, General Secretary of NUPENG and PENGASSAN,respectively and forwarded to the Presidency, they also insisted that ” the findings of this investigation must be made public, to ensure transparency and maintain public trust”.

According to the unions, if th e allegations are substantiate d, the government should take a decisive legal action against the entities involved, adding that this include sanctions,penalties, and any other measures necessary to deter future acts of economic sabotage.

NUPENG/PENGASSAN charged the g overnment to provide all neces sary support,to ensure the commencement and operations of the Dangote Refinery, including the security and stability of its operations.

This is coming against the bac kdrop of the recent unusual allegations by the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company, of a deliberate plot by some International Oil Companies,IOCs,to frustrate its business efforts and conti nued existence.

These sabotaging actions, repo rtedly include denying the Refinery crude oil supply and artificially induced market prices of the crude oil to the company,thereby forcing Dangote Refinery and Petrochem icals Company to source crude oil from other countries, even as far as the United States of America, with attendant high operating costs and logistics.