Investigate alleged plot against Dangote Refinery-NUPENG,PENGASSAN to FG

Oil workers under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, PENGASSAN,have called on the Federal Government, to set up an independent panel to investigate the claims of sabotage by some International Oil Companies, IOCs, against the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals company.
The Unions stressed that the investigation should be comprehensive and transparent, ensuring that all parties are held accountable.
In a petition signed by Comrades Olawale Afolabi and Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa, General Secretary of NUPENG and PENGASSAN,respectively and forwarded to the Presidency,they also insisted that ” the findings of this investigation must be made public, to ensure transparency and maintain public trust”.
According to the unions, if the allegations are substantiated, the government should take a decisive legal action against the entities involved, adding that this include sanctions,penalties, and any other measures necessary to deter future acts of economic sabotage.
NUPENG/PENGASSAN charged the government to provide all necessary support,to ensure the commencement and operations of the Dangote Refinery,including the security and stability of its operations.
This is coming against the backdrop of the recent unusual allegations by the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company, of a deliberate plot by some International Oil Companies,IOCs,to frustrate its business efforts and continued existence.
These sabotaging actions, reportedly include denying the Refinery crude oil supply and artificially induced market prices of the crude oil to the company,thereby forcing Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company to source crude oil from other countries, even as far as the United States of America, with attendant high operating costs and logistics.
