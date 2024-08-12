Invasion: NLC  calls for forensic security audit of headquarters

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for forensic security audit of its headquarters in Abuja to ascertain safety of workers following the night invasion of the office by armed security agents recently.

In that regard, the congress in its emergency National Executive Council (NEC meeting at the weekend -sets up necessary machinery to conduct a forensic audit of the national Headquarters to determine the continued suitability for the use of workers.

It said until this is done, there will be temporary cessation of use of the headquarters to mitigate every unforeseen disaster that may have been intended.

The NEC of the congress believed that the invasion by the Police was a deliberate provocation by the Government and as such would not allow itself to act out of anger but to exercise caution for the greater sake of the nation.

In a statement signed by the congress president, Joe Ajaero, the NEC insisted that in the midst of recklessness, insanity and irresponsibility, patriots would always take the high road of restraint.

It further reads: “This is what is required now and the response of the government to our queries will determine what our next line of action will be in the coming days.

“Demand for Safety and Security Guarantees: The NEC calls on the government to guarantee the safety and security of all Nigerian workers, trade unions, and the NLC and TUC to operate freely within the country without fear of harm or violence. The NLC was not part of the recent democratic protests, which were a response to the widespread hardship in the country.

“We demand that the government withdraw its agents from all premises they have illegally occupied, particularly the headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Abuja and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Lagos.

“To Reject the Police Explanation for the Invasion: The NEC-in-session rejects outrightly the explanation offered by the Police as the reason for the invasion. It described it as rather an afterthought and an attempt to cover the hidden motives behind such action as it raises more questions than answers. It therefore demands clear explanation from the Government as quick as possible.

“End to Violence and Harassment of Protesters: The NEC once again condemns the killing of innocent protesters who were peacefully expressing their grievances against the harsh policies of the government. We demand an immediate cessation of these attacks and call on the government to declare a National Day of Mourning for those who lost their lives and properties during the protests. Additionally, all security agencies responsible for these tragic deaths must be held accountable especially the Police.

“Demand Immediate release of all Detainees: Call on immediate release of detainees and trade unionists arrested either in their homes or relaxation joints. This is the only way Government can show good faith and begin the healing of the nation.

“Stop Harassment of Those Holding opposing Ideologies: Condemn plans to frame up innocent citizens on trumped up charges. We must understand that this is not the first protest in Nigeria and would not be the last. NEC wonders why this administration is criminalizing protest and have renewed clamp down on Marxists, Socialists and those who hold different shades of Leftist Ideologies as if courting a neoliberal dictatorship.

“Stakeholders’ Dialogue:

The NEC calls on the government to convene an inclusive stakeholders’ conclave to discuss the pressing issues confronting Nigeria and chart a path forward that addresses the root causes of the current unrest—hunger, poverty, inflation, insecurity and widespread dissatisfaction with government policies. The NEC calls on the government to stop the blame game and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the nation’s challenges. This invasion is another attempt at intimidation thus may be a clear indication of the desperation within the government to silence dissent through force.

“The NEC warns that peace without justice is transient and unsustainable.

“Call for Leadership and Accountability: The NEC urges the President to take decisive action by addressing the systemic issues of profligacy, waste, and mismanagement that have exacerbated the suffering of the Nigerian people. The government must listen to the voices of reason, embrace truth, and pursue a holistic overhaul of its policies. This includes distancing itself from divisive rhetoric and instead promote national unity and the restructuring.

“Demand Immediate Apology from the Government:The NEC consequently demands apology from the Police and the federal Government on this once again unwarranted invasion and desecration of the headquarters of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“To Address a Press Conference: The NEC-in-session directs the leadership to hold a Press Conference soonest to address all the issues”

It further recounted: “The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) convened an emergency meeting on Saturday, August 10, 2024, to address the invasion of the NLC National headquarters by Security apparatchik of the federal Government. An invasion of the National Secretariat immediately after the holding of the NEC’s emergency meeting of 7th to discuss the welfare of workers and Nigerians in the midst of the #EndbadGovernance Protest in which far reaching decisions were taken was considered deeply worrisome. This unprecedented action by the government has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of Nigerian workers, as well as the protection of trade union rights as enshrined in ILO Conventions 87 and 98, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The NEC-in-session observed that;

Since the current administration took office, there has been a pattern of intimidation, brutality, and deceit against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigerian people. The government’s actions began with the President’s May 29, 2023, statement declaring the removal of subsidies, followed by efforts to suppress the NLC’s opposition through threats, divisive propaganda, and unfulfilled promises to alleviate the country’s hardships. It has been a trail of systematic intimidation and violence against trade unions and their leaders.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC recalled several instances of violence, including the brutal abduction and assault of NLC President and other leaders in Owerri, Imo State, and the failure to prosecute the perpetrators. The government has also used legal injunctions, military force, and police intimidation to obstruct the NLC’s constitutional activities, including peaceful protests by affiliate unions SSANU and NASU. The NEC condemned the criminalization of dissenting views, noting that some labor leaders are still detained because of the protests.

“Additionally, the NEC highlighted the recent invasion of the NLC headquarters, following a biased letter from the Registrar of Trade Unions, as part of a coordinated attack to silence the NLC, which has become the last stronghold of popular voice in Nigeria”.