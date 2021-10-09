Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC

Inuwa Yahaya, a shining light of Nigeria politics – APC Govs 

People & Power
By Peter
 Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.
0 61

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described Gombe state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya as a shinning light of Nigerian politics.

The APC governors while felicitating with Gov Inuwa Yahaya on his 60th birthday anniversary also  acknowledged and commended his leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, said, “Guided by our party, APC, you have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.

“We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe State. As Governor of Gombe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics!

“As we rejoice with HE Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria,” Governor Bagudu said.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4656 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Former APGA scribe Shinkafi joins APC Nat’l…

APGA scribe accuse Malami, Abuja cabals of plotting to make…

2023: PDP NEC approves zoning of National Chairmanship to…

Sanwo-Olu flags off Pro-Tinubu movement, SWAGA ‘23 in Lagos

1 of 156

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More