Int’l Youth Day: Dr. Ahmadu hails FCT Administration for facilitating youth engagement through the FCT youth network in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The president, Helpline Foundation for the Needy Abuja Dr. Jumai Ahmadu has commended the FCT Administration for facilitating youth engagement and development through the FCT youth network, with a view to channeling their energies, passions and talents into productive means and ensuring the growth and sustainable development of the nation’s capital.

Dr. Ahmadu, who gave this commendation in a massage to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day, called on governments to give more opportunities to indigenous youths in the FCT to participate in governance and decision-making.

With the theme for this year’s celebration: “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages”, Dr. Ahmadu said, it targets inclusiveness of youths of all ages in societal development; stating that it was expedient for the youth to be given priority attention in the scheme of things, especially because they represent the strength and future of the Territory and country.

In particular, she praised President Muhammadu Buhari for evolving youth-friendly programmes, particularly in the social security aspect such as N-Power, and others, which have been instrumental in youth empowerment, and management of restiveness across the states of the Federation.

Addressing the youths, Dr. Ahmadu urged them not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destabilization or political thugs, particularly as Nigeria heads for general elections.

She also called on the youths to be mindful of their future, stay positive at all times, in every situation, and always keep themselves busy with productive ventures and endeavours, even as she advised them against negative vices that will only jeopardise their future and put their families into trouble.

Dr. Ahmadu noted that there were a lot of empowerment programmes that were being carried out by her NGO and other organisations that the youths could take advantage of and improve their conditions of living.

The International Youth Day, which was introduced in August 12, 2000 seeks to raise awareness about the cultural and legal issues faced by youth throughout the world.

For a better society