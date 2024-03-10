Int’l Women’s Day: We’ll continue to empower women by inspiring their inclusion – Gov Mbah

The Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has reiterated support for women through policy inclusion, empowerment, capacity building and investment that will continue to drive the growth and progress of the society.

The governor made this known on Friday in a press statement celebrating Enugu women and women across the globe during the 2024 International Women’s Day, stressing that women have played vital roles in the country’s nation-building and development.

He commended women for their resilient and outstanding efforts towards ensuring that the moral rectitude of the society through family discipline is still upheld.

“Today, on the International Women’s Day, I honour the outstanding achievements of our women who serve as the pillars of our families, models of resiliency, trailblazers and visionaries. Every day, their grace, courage, and knowledge inspire us,” the statement read in part.

Governor Mbah, while looking at this year’s theme of the International Women’s Day, “Investing in women: Accelerate progress” and “Inspire Inclusion”, said his administration has been deliberate in giving women a voice in the decision making process through extensive inclusion, training, and appointments into his cabinet.

According to him, his government will continue to foster a sense of belonging, gender equality, decent work environment, empowerment and inclusion across all the spectrum of the state, adding that the administration was eliminating all barriers against women through education, policies and infrastructure.

The statement further reads: “In every corner of our state, our women have woven their strength into the fabric of our society. We see them lead in boardrooms, nurture families, educate our youth, and shape policies that uplift us all. Their steadfast dedication to equality, fairness, and community propels us all on the path to a better future.

“On our part as government, we shall continue to advocate the rights of women. We must ensure that every girl has access to quality education. We shall ensure that Enugu remains the land of opportunity to our children, enabling them pursue their dreams unhindered.

"Together, we shall dismantle barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create pathways for success, because when our women rise, our society as a whole rises and accelerates in growth and progress."

