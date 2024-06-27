Champion Newspapers Limited
Int’l women’s day conference 1.0 .widows rights , organised by Total Life Concern Widows outreach held in Lagos

L-r ...Member, Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria , Lagos Branch . Dr Kemi Ogunnoiki; Convener/ Organisier international women's day conference/CEO Total Life Concern Widows Outreach, Barrister Edirin Essiet; Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria Lagos branch ,Barrister ,Chinwe Efobi ; Founder, Blossomflow Foundation. Mrs Joan Faluyi; Head , Projects (FIDA) Lagos Branch .Barrister Nnenna Nwaokobia, during the international women’s day conference 1.0 .widows rights , held at Oriental hotel in Lagos on 25/6/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Distinguished family lawyer, Mr . Adetunji Adeoye;  Founder ,WiCare Lekota Foundation, Diane Kalu; CEO Total Life Concern Widows Outreach, Barrister Edirin Essiet; Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria Lagos branch ,Barrister ,Chinwe Efobi ; Member (FIDA) Mrs. Abiola Laseinde; Head, Parliamentary and Advocacy Committee.  (FIDA) Mrs Ifeyinwa Okpalaku; Associate Professor/Lawyer at University of Lagos  Dr, Rosemary Danesi.

L-r …CEO Total Life Concern Widows Outreach, Barrister Edirin Essiet; Chairperson,  presenting a Plague to Head , Projects (FIDA) Lagos Branch Barrister Nnenna Nwaokobia;  International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria Lagos branch ,Barrister ,Chinwe Efobi .

R-L… CEO  Total Life Concern Widows Outreach, Barrister Edirin Essiet; Founder, Blossomflow Foundation. Mrs. Joan Faluyi; Member, Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria , Lagos Branch . Dr Kemi Ogunnoiki; Founder ,WiCare Lekota Foundation, Diane Kalu  and others.

 Chairperson,  Presenting a Plague to Head , Projects (FIDA) Lagos Branch Barrister Nnenna Nwaokobia ;CEO Total Life Concern Widows Outreach,Barrister Edirin Essiet (both Middle) with Other Members of (FIDA).

CEO  Total Life Concern Widows Outreach, Barrister Edirin Essiet; (4th right) with Members of Total Life Concern Widows Outreach.

Cross Section of the Widows , during the international women’s day conference 1.0 .widows rights ,on Panels Sessions , real Life Stories of Widows , Palliative Distribution , Medical Outreach , organised by Total Life Concern Widows Outreach ,held at Oriental hotel in Lagos on 25/6/2024… PHOTOS: :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

