Int’l women’s day conference 1.0 .widows rights ,organised by FIDA Lagos Branch, in collaboration with Total Life Concern Widows outreach held in Lagos

L-r…Distinguished family lawyer, Mr . Adetunji Adeoye; Founder ,WiCare Lekota Foundation, Diane Kalu; CEO Total Life Concern Widows Outreach, Barrister Edirin Essiet; Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria Lagos branch ,Barrister ,Chinwe Efobi ; Member (FIDA) Mrs. Abiola Laseinde; Head, Parliamentary and Advocacy Committee. (FIDA) Mrs Ifeyinwa Okpalaku; Associate Professor/Lawyer at University of Lagos Dr, Rosemary Danesi.

L-r …CEO Total Life Concern Widows Outreach, Barrister Edirin Essiet; Chairperson, presenting a Plague to Head , Projects (FIDA) Lagos Branch Barrister Nnenna Nwaokobia; International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria Lagos branch ,Barrister ,Chinwe Efobi .

R-L… CEO Total Life Concern Widows Outreach, Barrister Edirin Essiet; Founder, Blossomflow Foundation. Mrs. Joan Faluyi; Member, Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria , Lagos Branch . Dr Kemi Ogunnoiki; Founder ,WiCare Lekota Foundation, Diane Kalu and others.

Chairperson, Presenting a Plague to Head , Projects (FIDA) Lagos Branch Barrister Nnenna Nwaokobia ;CEO Total Life Concern Widows Outreach,Barrister Edirin Essiet (both Middle) with Other Members of (FIDA).

CEO Total Life Concern Widows Outreach, Barrister Edirin Essiet; (4th right) with Members of Total Life Concern Widows Outreach.

Cross Section of the Widows , during the international women’s day conference 1.0 .widows rights ,on Panels Sessions , real Life Stories of Widows , Palliative Distribution , Medical Outreach , organised by (FIDA) Lagos Branch, in Collaboration with Total Life Concern Widows Outreach ,held at Oriental hotel in Lagos on 25/6/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

