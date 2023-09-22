Int’l Peace Day: Peace is fertilizer for growth, development- Gov. Mutfwang

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has described peace as a fertilizer for sustainable growth and development.

Governor Mutfwang said his administration is ready to partner and continued entrenching synergy with peace practitioners and stakeholders to overcome violent conflict in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the commissioner of information and communication, Hon.Musa Ibrahim Ashoms gave the assurance at the occasion of International Day of Peace 2023 titled, “Action for Peace: our ambition for the global goals”, held at Crispan Hotel Jos, Thursday.

“The message is point on peace because without peace a lot of things cannot be achieved. If you have a rocket science ideas and the environment is not peaceful and its ambience is not with tranquility that naturally you achieved little or nothing.

“We want to thank the organizers especially the United Nations for spearing this day for us to put our heads together to ensure peaceful coexistence as a people.

“So, the government and governor of Plateau state, His Excellency Barr. Caleb Mutfwang is admonishing all citizens to live in peace, to make our land fertile for development because peace is a fertilizer for growth and development. Without peace no development can take positive effects”, Ashoms stated.

The coordinator, Plateau Peace Media Network, PPMN, Mathew Tegah said they firmly believe in the power of informed and responsible media engagement as a catalyst for peace and positive change.

“We understand the role of media in not only reporting on conflicts but also in actively contributing to their resolution. Through various trainings, we have learned that peace is not a passive state; it requires vigilance, dialogue, and above all, actions.

“Today, let us confront these challenges head-on, but let us also seize the opportunities they present. Through our discussions and shared experiences, we can identify prospects for peace and innovative solutions to the challenges we face.”

Nehemiah Michael, secretary Plateau Peace Practitioners Network, PPPN, said since 2001 peace on the Plateau has been broken, and part of the reason why conflict continue escalating overtimes in the state is as a result of non-coming together with sincerity of purpose of various peace practitioners, state and non state actors.

International Day of Peace 2023 was champion by Plateau Peace Media Network in collaboration with Plateau Peace Practitioners Network with the sub-theme: Actions for peace: The prospects and challenges for addressing the multidimensional crises in Plateau State.