Int’l e-waste day: LAWMA, EPRON advocate recycling of trashed electronics for safer environment

As the world commemorates 2024 international e-waste day, Nigerians have been cautioned against improper disposal of electronic devices for a healthier environment.

At a programme organised by the E-Waste Producer Responsibility Organisation (EPRON) held in Lagos, experts spoke extensively on the year’s theme, ‘Join the e-waste hunt to retrieve, recycle and revive.

Delivering his keynote address, MD/CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, said several electronic items can be reused, refurbished, or recycled in a manner that is less harmful to the ecosystem.

According to him, the recycling of used gadgets will also reduce the need to extract or manufacture virgin materials for the production of new products.

Represented by the Assistant Director of LAWMA, Engr Yusuf Olabanji, at the event, Odumboni hinted that Lagos state government has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with a company from Netherlands for the establishment of a smelter plant in Lagos in order to ensure proper management of the e-waste material and create more jobs opportunities.

He said, “every year, millions of electrical and electronic devices are discarded as products break or become obsolete and are thrown away. These discarded devices are considered e-waste and can become a threat to health and the environment if they are not disposed of and recycled appropriately.

“In Lagos, truckloads of electronic waste illegally imported from developed countries is causing problems for human health and the environment. It is estimated that 500 containers, each carrying about 500,000 used computers and other electronic equipment enter Nigeria ports every month and Lagos being the commercial nerve center with an estimated population of over 21 million people received more than 50% of these e-waste.

“Around 18,300 metric tons of used EEE arrives Lagos in shipping containers annually originating from advance countries. The United States contributes some 20 percent to the EEE importation figures.

“According to the United Nations, the growing volume of electronic waste, including mobile phones, laptops, televisions, refrigerators and electrical toys, poses a major threat to the environment and human health. In 2016, only about 20 percent of all e-waste globally was recycled. Certain components of electronic products contain materials that are hazardous when not disposed of correctly and can leach lead and other substances into soil and groundwater.”

Odumboni stressed that children and pregnant women are at high risk to the hazardous substances released through informal e-waste recycling activities due to their unique vulnerabilities.

In his address, Mr. Stephen Agugua, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) National Project Coordinator for the Social Dimension of Ecological Transition Project, said the IEWD day was established to raise awareness about electronic waste and promote practices on proper E-waste management globally.

Citing the low rate of e-waste management, Agugua called for urgent action to better manage electric and electronic waste produced around the world.

He said, “it is projected that global e-waste generation will exceed 60 million metric tons by the end of 2024. Interestingly, only 20 per cent of e-waste is formally recycled. Hence, individuals, businesses, and governments are encouraged to act in reducing e-waste and to find sustainable ways to manage electronic devices at the end of their life cycle.

“The ILO is a member of the UN E-Waste Coalition, formed to increase collaboration, build partnerships and more efficiently provide support to help states address the e-waste challenge.”

Agugua pointed out that there is great business opportunity in the e-waste sector, urging stakeholders to step up their efforts in creating jobs and fostering an enabling environment for sustainable enterprises.

The Chairman of EPRON, Ayorinde Akintoye, in his remarks, harped on urgent action to stop the enormous waste of resources as Global E-waste Monitor 2024 says almost 25% of end-of-life electronic waste ends up in home trash.

His words, “the Global E-waste Monitor 2024 (authored by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research in co-operation with the International Telecommunication Union), reported almost 25% of end-of-life electronic waste ends up in home trash, squandering billions of dollars’ worth of copper, gold and other precious metals, materials critical to the production of electronic equipment itself, along with valuable plastics, and glass.

“That’s 14 million tonnes of e-waste (dead or unused products with a battery or plug) discarded with ordinary household waste. That much e-waste works out to the weight of ~24,000 of the world’s heaviest passenger aircraft–enough to form an unbroken queue of giant planes from Cairo to Tripoli, or Lagos to Bamako.

“This enormous waste of resources is a step in the opposite direction of our circular electronics. Immediate action in the right direction is required. Addressing this problem requires raising awareness of the issues and the changes that must be made.”

