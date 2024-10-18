Int’l E-Waste day celebration organisis by EPRON  held in Lagos  

L-r ...Senior Manager HSE (Health Safety & Environment)   Peace Ugoala; General Manager ,Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA)  Dr Babatunde Ajayi;  National Project Coordinator International Labour Organization, Mr Stephen Agugua;  Chairman ,E-waste Producer Responsibility Organization of Nigeria(EPRON) Mr. Ayorinde Akintoye; Executive Secretary (EPRON) Mrs Ibukun Faluji, during the international E-Waste day celebration held at University of Lagos on  15/10/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Winners of the easy Competition Tertiary WEEE Recovery Challenge a competition amongst students of (UNILAG) to pioneer an appropriate e-waste collection model in the University , 1st Position Adebayo Joel received HP Laptop ,Okeke Chioma 2nd position and Williams Oluwafemi 3rd position both received their prizes .

L-r …Executive Secretary (EPRON) Mrs Ibukun Faluji; Director Environmental (LASEPA) Winners of the easy Competition 1st Position Adebayo Joel received HP Laptop ,Okeke Chioma 2nd position and Williams Oluwafemi 3rd position both received their prizes;  a guest , Assistant director (LAWMA)  Engr Yusuf Olabanji  and Senior Manager HSE (Health Safety & Environment)   Peace Ugoala.

Cross Section of the Student with their prize  pose with  Assistant director (LAWMA)  Engr Yusuf Olabanji .

L-r… CEO,  FABE international Foundation , Mrs. Temitope Okunnu; retired Permanent Secretary Lagos State Ministry of Environment & Water Resource   Alausa ikeja  ,Mrs Ronke Odeneye; retired Director (NESREA) Mrs Ronke Soyombo.

L-r… CEO,  FABE international Foundation , Mrs. Temitope Okunnu; Executive Secretary (EPRON) Mrs Ibukun Faluji; representative of Surulere Secondary School  Mr Oluwatoyin Adeleke  received their gift from Tolulope Oyenuga from HIS (NiG) limited and Adekemi Olumodeji.

L-r …CEO,  FABE international Foundation , Mrs. Temitope Okunnu; Executive Secretary (EPRON) Mrs Ibukun Faluji; representative  of Surulere junior secondary School  , Rahaman Stephen Johnson heir gift from Tolulope Oyenuga from HIS (NiG) limited  and Adekemi Olumodeji, News Editor UNILAG  and FM Radio ,Lydia Enyidiya Eke.

Cross Section of the guest, during the international E-Waste day Celebration held at University of Lagos on  15/10/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

