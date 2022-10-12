Champion Newspapers Limited
Int’l Day of the Girl Child, 2022 Edition, organised by APWEN Lagos

By Peter
L-r... Chairman .Association of Professional  Women Engineers of Nigeria  Lagos chapter  (APWEN)   Engr Monsurah .Abimbola.  Head Girls Fagba Junior Grammar School. Moyinoluwa Johnson ‘; National Chairman , The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers ,Engr.  (Dr) Olufunmilade  Akingbagbohun; Engr Omobola Adewale Johnson and Engr Omofe Kudehinbu ,during the  International Day of the Girl Child ,2022 Edition theme Our Time is Now  , Our rights Our Future ‘ Not Too Young for Responsibilities; organised by APWEN Lagos held at Fagba Junior Grammar School Iju Lagos yesterday ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Chairman.Association of Professional  Women Engineers of Nigeria  Lagos chapter  (APWEN)   Engr Monsurah.Abimbola; National Chairman, The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Engr  (Dr) Olufunmilade  Akingbagbohun ( Both Middle)  students, and APWEN Members, during the  International Day of the Girl Child,2022 Edition theme Our Time is Now Our Future ‘ Not Too Young for Responsibilities; organised by APWEN Lagos held at Fagba Junior Grammar School Iju Lagoon 11/10/2022.

Chairman.Association of Professional  Women Engineers of Nigeria  Lagos chapter  (APWEN)   Engr Monsurah.Abimbola. (3rd left) The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Engr  (Dr) Olufunmilade  Akingbagbohun (4th right)  poses with the  Teachers and Members of APWEN, during the  International Day of the Girl Child,2022 Edition.

Chairman.Association of Professional  Women Engineers of Nigeria  Lagos chapter  (APWEN)   Engr Monsurah.Abimbola. (middle) Explaining some points,  during the  International Day of the Girl Child,2022 Edition theme Our Time is Now Our right s, Our Future ‘ Not Too Young for Responsibilities; Organized by APWEN Lagos held at Fagba Junior Grammar School Iju Lagos yesterday …PHOTOs: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

