Int’l Day of Education: Adeleke’s wife urges students to embrace vocational trainings to reduce unemployment

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor’s Wife, Chief Mrs Titilola Adeleke has charged students to engage in vocational trainings alongside their studies in order to become self reliant and overcome the challenge of unemployment.

Mrs Adeleke spoke at a programme organised by her office in conjunction with her NGO, Imole Osun Development Rekindled Hope Initiative to commemorate this year’s United Nations International Day of Education.

The event took place at the Ataoja School of Science Hall in Osogbo with over five hundred selected students of Private and Public Senior Secondary Schools drawn from the 30 local government areas and Area Office in Osun.

In her charge, the governor’s wife noted that education, be it formal or informal, is the bedrock of development and the best legacy parents and guardians can bequeath on their wards.

She added that education liberates one from the shackles of ignorance and poverty and is a path to attaining greater heights in life.

Explaining the essence of the celebration, Chief Mrs Titilola Adeleke stated that, inadequacy of white collar jobs, informed her decision to engage the services of professionals in shoe making, fashion designing, tie and dye to train the students and to add value to the celebration, for the students to become self reliant.

She said, “It is disheartening to see younger minds loitering about or hawking during the school hours or constituting nuisance on the streets when they are supposed to be in the classroom learning.

“Undoubtedly, parenting, teaching methods and children nurturing nowadays are incomparable with that of the yesteryears, as the latter took the responsibility as a clarion call, puts in their best, by instilling good morals and fear of God in students and pupils. However, reverse is the case nowadays, no corporal punishment in schools, many youths lack home training.

“Cultism, gangsterism, thuggery, among others have become the order of the day, thereby turning learning upside down. If the these social vices and others are left unchecked, we may never get it right forever, let’s be proactive in this regard.”

In their separate remarks, the National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Nigeria, Otunba Yomi Otubela, Wife of the Ooni of ife, Olori Temitope Oyewusi, Wife of the Head of Service, Dr. Mojisola Aina, Founder House of Fatima for Sexually Abused Girls Foundation, Miss Ada Fatimah Isiaku, CEO Lavic Design, Mrs Olafunke Otuyemi and the Vice Principal, Gbonmi High School stressed the essence of education, noting that it is beyond acquiring knowledge but about cultivating critical thinking, ethical values, and a sense of responsibility towards the planet and its inhabitants.

The speakers, who expressed concern over the spate of kidnapping of students in Northern Nigeria, poverty, ignorance, unwanted pregnancies among other factors militating against the growth of education, enjoined youths to be of good conduct, as an untrained child poses a great threat to survival of the society.

Dignitaries at the occasion were: wife of the Deputy Governor, Deaconess Olusola Adewusi, wife of Deputy Speaker, Mrs Fatimah Oyewusi, wives of the Commissioners, SA to the Governor on Children Affairs, Hon. Temilade Olokungboye, PDP Women Leader in the State, Mrs Martin Otunla and Chairperson of the wives of Local Government Chairmen in Osun state, Mrs. Monisade Awotunde.

Others were the Permanent Secretary, Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mrs. Abimbola Babatunde, wife of Timi of Ede land, Olori Lawal Suliyat, wife of Ataoja of Osogbo Land, Olori Adedoyin Olanipekun as well as Directors from the Ministry of Education.