International Women’s Day: Heritage Energy Advocates Workplace Gender Equity

Ado Oseragbaje, Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), operator of the OML 30 Joint Venture between NNPC Exploration and Production Limited and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited Joint Venture (NEPL/SNRL JV) has advocated for work-place gender equity.

Ado, made this call on Friday, 8th of March, 2024, during the occasion of the commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s Day in his office. The CEO appreciated women employees for the value they have added to the Company, adding that it was not a coincidence that thirty-three percent of the executive leadership in Heritage Energy are women: “At Heritage Energy, we are committed to gender equity. We ensure that women are well represented in our leadership and down the line. Thirty-three percent (33%) of our Executive Leadership Team are women while down the line, twenty-four-point six percent (24.6%) of our workforce are women. We are deliberate in our effort to ensure that a minimum of twenty-five percent (25%) of our recruitment target is made up of women.” “We are a non-discriminatory Company that creates an inclusive career environment for everyone to add value and be productive, regardless of tribe, race or gender,” he added.

The Company’s line up of activities to mark the day, included a panel discussion featuring some female leaders in the Company and a man. The panel session, with the theme, “Inspire Inclusion” discussed the issue of women inclusion and leadership. It also served as a mentoring session for ten (10) visiting girls from Lagos City Senior College, Yaba, Lagos.

The panel, moderated by Mrs. Lola Oyenekan, Team Lead, Communications, featured Mrs Chisa Otokpa, G.M, Legal, who encouraged the young girls to aspire for excellence in everything as that is the way to reach the top, while Mrs Adetola Olashore, GM HR, harped on the importance of corporate leadership and policy in ensuring an inclusive environment. Mrs. Ebehi Odejobi, Head Internal Audit, looked forward to a time when the world would outgrow the need to talk about gender equity as every workplace would be an inclusive one, giving women and others their right of place.

Sola Adebawo, GM, Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, the only man on the panel, charged women never to put a limit on themselves as excellence is never gender-specific, “The only limitation you have is the one you place on yourself,” he said.