International Women’s Day: First Lady leads rally against rejection of gender bills

.Condemns murder of BRT passenger, Bamise, assures of justice

.As PDP women demand revisit of rejected gender equality bills

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday led a rally of women from different walks of life against the recent rejection of gender bills by the National Assembly, demanding an immediate passage of the bills.

The rally, organized by the Purple Women Foundation in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum tagged “One Million Women March Against Gender Discrimination, saw the First Lady and the women marching from Lagos State Secretariat to the House of Assembly in Alausa, Ikeja where they were received by principal officers including the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa; Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun; Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade; Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation, Hon Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, among others.

It was put together as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day Celebration, with the theme: “BreakTheBias: Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Addressing the women, the First Lady described the rejection of the gender bills as an act of brazen discrimination against Nigerian women, calling on the National Assembly to promptly reconsider the bills and approve them.

“Our interpretation of what transpired with this pattern of voting at the National Assembly on March 1st, 2022, is that the progress of Nigerian women has been rejected. All the proposed constitutional amendments were meant to end bias against women and ensure the minimization; if not total removal of barriers millions of women face on the basis of their gender.

“We hereby condemn in no uncertain terms this brazen discrimination against Nigerian women. As half of the population of the country, our voices and our lives matter. There can be no development without the full and equal participation of women in all spheres, and any country that continues to deliberately undermine the advancement of women, is simply stifling its own advancement,” she said.

The First Lady also urged Nigerian women to remain steadfast and resolute in demanding an end to acts of bias and discrimination, assuring that victory awaits the womenfolk.

“As another March 8th comes upon us, we charge Nigerian women to rise and demand that all the political, economic, social, and cultural biases that keep eroding our dreams and that of our daughters be brought to an end. Our beloved country Nigeria belongs to all of us, men and women, boys and girls.

“On behalf of all the wives of Governors, I stand with our women that have come from all walks of life; I stand with our women that are here from different states. We are here standing for our rights and saying no to the rejection of the gender bills by the National Assembly. We are standing as one,” she said.

The First Lady, who also spoke on the death of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole who went missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and was later found dead, described the development as sad, shocking, and devastating.

“As mothers, we are devastated; we are in shock; we are not happy. Lagos State is not known for ritual killings and we will not tolerate such.

“Investigations are going on and I am sure there will be justice. Mr. Governor is not sleeping. There will certainly be justice,” she assured.

The First Lady called for one minute of silence in honor of the departed, just as she commiserated with her immediate family over the unfortunate incident.

Besides, she urged people to continue to be security conscious, adding: “When you see something, say something and do something.”

In a related development, the Nigerian Women in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had expressed great disappointment with members of the National Assembly for voting against the gender equality bill that seeks to reserve 35 percent of political offices for women.

The female folk urged lawmakers to as a matter of urgency revisit the bill which according to them, will bring inclusivity, development, peace and Justice to the country.

National Woman Leader of the leading opposition party, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe made the appeal on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja during a World Press Conference to mark the 2022 International Day for Women with the theme: Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow – Break the Bias.

The Woman Leader lamented that the lawmakers lost an opportunity to make history by voting against the Gender Bills that seek to achieve gender balancing in both appointive and elective leadership positions in intra-party leadership and administrative positions.

“This unfortunate development could be described as “A Modern-Day Tragedy.” It is retrogressive, moribund, unfortunate and tragic. In fact, it speaks very lowly of our dear country in the comity of nations, especially with the EU Women award coming up shortly.

“It is common knowledge that Women’s inclusiveness in the Socio-Economic and Political activities of any country brings about a robust, sustainable growth and development.

“Women are symbols of peace, progress, stability and unity”.

She said that the ill-fated bill was crafted to end discrimination against women.

“It seeks to entrench equity and inclusiveness, build a society where gender differences are respected and celebrated”.

The PDP women reminded the legislature that they still have another opportunity to reverse themselves.

Some of the demands of the PDP women include:

“The National Assembly should re-present the said Bills for positive reconsideration(s). This is not a sign of weakness. It is rather that of strength.

“The idiosyncrasies against women in the National Assembly, should be jettisoned.

“The National Assembly should adopt the 35% Affirmative Action which is the most acceptable global standard on gender inclusion.

“The expectations of Nigerians on this matter should be met and that is the quick passage of the Gender Equality Bills.

“Gender balance is not solely a women’s issue. Men should be greatly involved in advancing it”.

Prof. Effah-Attoe paid tribute to some women that have made outstanding contributions in their profession including Her Excellency, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Liberian President; President of Tanzania Her Excellency, Samia Suluhu Hassan; Ngozi Okonjo Iweala the head of World Trade Organisation, Chimamanda Adichie, world-class award-winning Writer; Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations among others.

The PDP leader stressed that democracy cannot be inclusive without women and called on every Nigerian to support the bill which is party of the constitution of PDP for an affirmative action for not less than 35% positions reserved for women.