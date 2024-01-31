International Leprosy Day: Kano State To Sensitise Citizens On Symptoms of Disease

Kano people have been enjoined to be aware of the symptoms and effects of leprosy.

The call was made by the Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf this during this year’s International Leprosy Day event held at the Yadakunya Leprosy and General Hospital Bela on Wednesday.

He said that 174,000 people have contracted the disease in the world, 21,935 of them are Africans, of which 2,393 are Nigerians and 333 are from Kano State.

He also noted that people should know that the disease is recognized from the peeling of the skin and the rash.

Labaran said that the Kano State Government is sensitizing the community about the disease, and that those with symptoms should go to the hospital to treat the disease and other diseases at Yadakunya hospital.

He said that from the inception of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has visited Yadakunya Leprosy Hospital in Bela and ordered the general renovation of the hospital.

Labaran thanked all the agencies that work together with the government to help in improving the health of the community.