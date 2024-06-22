International gathering of Eagles set to inspire, uplift Christian Faith

In a few weeks, the International Gathering of Eagles 2024, a significant annual event aimed at promoting wholeness and strengthening Christian faith, will take place. Scheduled from July 15th to July 21st, 2024, this week-long event will be led by Apostle Courage Igene as Chief host, the Founder and General Overseer of All Nations Church in Dallas, USA.

The program which is themed “Garment of Fire,” promises to be both spiritually uplifting and fulfilling. According to the chief host, Apostle Courage Igene that it’s a 7 day Heaven on Earth, a solemn call from Heaven, every year’s international gathering of eagles is from glory to glory, not a conference to miss. He has assured attendees of a transformative experience. “We are dedicating a full week to praise and worship God. We will be demonstrating the goodness and greatness of God in a world where belief in Him is waning,” he stated. He further emphasized, “We will also be demonstrating that Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever. His mercies abound, and we will be assembling solid teams and vessels that God has used to demonstrate His power and prophesies.”

Apostle Courage Igene highlighted the notable guests who will be present, including Bishop Thomas Rogley, Bishop Blessing Samuel, Prophetess Beverly Anike, Prophet Edwin Hutchful, Prophetess Tony peters. Additional participants includes Psalmist Sholanda, Pastor Rosemary Akaette, All Nations Praise Dance Ministry, among others, while Pastor Rose Okorie remains the resident host, ensuring a diverse and powerful lineup. Accommodation for guests is guaranteed and there will be sumptuous meal on daily bases for all participants.

The event will feature dual sessions: Morning and Evening. Monday 15th – Friday 19th, 7pm Night. (Prophetic Revival Service).. Friday July 19th, 11am – 1pm. ( Ministers & Workers Training)… Saturday July 20th, 11am – 1pm. (Morning Session, School Of Ministry Graduation Banquet).. Evening Session, 7pm, Special Variety & Int’l Praise Night).. Sunday 21st, 2pm, (All White Glory Service). At All Nations Church, Texas. 1323, Columbus Drive, Suite 315, Richardson TX 75081.

All Nations Church, based in Dallas, Texas, is a vibrant Christian community founded by Apostle Courage Igene. The church is dedicated to spreading the Gospel, fostering spiritual growth, and providing a supportive environment for believers. Known for its dynamic worship services and commitment to outreach, All Nations Church has become a beacon of faith and hope for many.

Apostle Courage Igene is a respected Christian leader and the Founder and General Overseer of All Nations Church. He is renowned for his passionate preaching, profound teachings, and dedication to fostering spiritual growth. Through his ministry, Apostle Igene has touched countless lives, demonstrating unwavering faith and a deep commitment to spreading the message of Christ.

