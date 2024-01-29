International Day of Education: Heritage Energy, JV Partners Support UN’s SDG 4 on inclusive and quality education for all…

….Award Scholarships, Reward First Class Scholar

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) and its Joint Venture Partners in OML 30 (NNPC Exploration and Production Ltd & Shoreline Natural Resources Ltd) have presented a total of 795 scholarship awards to indigenes drawn from the 112 OML 30 Host Communities during this year’s United Nations International Day of Education on January 25, 2024.

Speaking during the Awards/Town Hall Meeting Adesola Adebawo, HEOSL General Manager, Government Joint Venture and External Relations stated that, “This town hall meeting is particularly special as it coincides with the United Nations’ International Day of Education and highlights OML 30’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 4) on inclusive and quality education for all.” “We in OML 30 have always been committed to our corporate social responsibilities, recognizing the transformative power of education in shaping the future,” he said.

He added that, the “OML 30 scholarship programme stands as a testament to our dedication to the well-being and progress of our 112 Host Communities in Delta State”.

Mr. Adebawo who was represented by Mr. Edesiri Akpomujere stated that in 2023 alone, OML 30’s sustainability efforts include Annual Scholarship payment to 2,300 beneficiaries and industrial training opportunities for 130 undergraduates. He noted that since 2017, the scholarships programme has benefitted more than 3,000 deserving students.

According to the Manager: “Our commitment to transparency extends to the recognition of academic excellence. We are proud to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the 12 best performing students from the 2023 OML 30 Scholarship aptitude test, conducted by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).”

Celebrating an outstanding beneficiary of the scholarship programme, Oscar Odemavi Osikorobia who graduated with first class in Sociology and Anthropology from the Benson Idahosa University, Benin in 2022 was conferred with OML 30 Academic Excellence Award at the ceremony.

Speaking on the OML 30 Scholarship as Catalyst for Human Capital Development, Prof. E. O Agbalagba a lecturer at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) underscored the importance of diligence, determination and hard work as ingredients for success in life.

He lauded the effort of the awardees as well as the sponsors HEOSL and its JV Partners who deemed it fit to include Human Capital Development training through the scholarship programme.

Also speaking was Barr. Martins Mukoro, a conflict resolution expert, who made a presentation on Issues and Conflict Management under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). In his presentation, he posited that the overall aim of the PIA is to foster sustainable development in the oil and gas communities.

He maintained that though conflict is inevitable, all the stakeholders need to work harmoniously to achieve the desired goal.

Goodwill messages were delivered on the occasion by the representatives of Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited.

Present at the occasion were President’s General/Cluster Chairmen of OML 30, parents/guardians of awardees as well as other stakeholders.