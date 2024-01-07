Internal rancour in APC will not deter it from winning 2025 Guber election : Ngige

PAMELA EBOH Awka

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said that the internal rancour in the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC will not deter it from taking over the leadership of the state come 2025.

Addressing journalists this weekend at his Alor country home in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, the former governor of the state said that efforts would be made to reconcile conflicting factions before the crucial 2025 gubernatorial contest.

While acknowledging the existence of two APC factions in the state, Ngige emphasized the need for unity among members of the party, regretting that new entrants sometimes overlook the contributions of longstanding members who have dedicatedly served the party through various political transitions.

Ngige who is mostly referenced the father of APC in the state highlighted the historical journey of the party from its roots in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to its current manifestation as the APC.

He expressed confidence that the experienced leadership within the APC would successfully navigate and resolve internal conflicts.

The former Minister said, “APC would diligently address its challenges to be able to have a strong bid to assume control of Anambra in 2025.”

He emphasized the importance of hard work and cautioned against electoral malpractices, signaling an end to the era of manipulating results behind closed doors.

Ngige however said he was on sabbatical but would decide his future political endeavors come May, 2025.

On his part, a chieftain of APC, George Muoghalu cautioned against candidate imposition.

He urged new entrants to align with the party’s democratic processes to ensure a successful campaign in 2025.

Muoghalu further harped on the need for unity within the party, stressing that any disruption to the harmony would stall the chances of securing the coveted number one seat at Agu Awka government house.