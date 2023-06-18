Interior ministry official urges Nigerians to give reformed ex-convicts second chance.



From Dr. Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Akinlade, Oluwatoyin has called on members of the public to welcome and accept ex-convicts who have been discharged, stressing that the inmates go through various reformatory and rehabilitation programmes while in custody aimed at making them better citizens.

Oluwatoyin made this call during a familiarization tour of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Headquarters in Abuja last weekend.

She expressed satisfaction about inmates welfare particularly their mental health while in custody and the vocational skills programme, which gives the inmates good sense of belonging.

The permanent secretary further remarked that “my dream for Nigerian Correctional Service is that no offender will go back home the same or worse,” and she expressed satisfaction on the reformatory and rehabilitation programs of inmates which trains them to become self-employed after discharge from the prisons.

Akinlade charged the public to stop stigmatizing ex-convicts; and urged people to assist in their re-integration into the society as they have a lot to offer to the development of the nation.

She said correctional staff in all the prisons throughout the country are doing their best to see that inmates do not go back to their bad ways when discharged, and she enjoined members of the public to complement the efforts of Nigeria Correctional Service in this regard.

Akinlade said the Interior mibnistry is passionate about improving conditions in the correctional facilities and she appealed to the management and staff to cooperate with her to achieve greater success even as she pledged to ensure that the service is well recognized globally.

She urged the Service to blow its trumpets when necessary and publicize its activities to the world through documentaries and TV shows so that the society can appreciate and support its efforts.

She also promised to promote staff welfare to get the best out of them and to also look into the welfare of Inmates.

According to the government official, “If you don’t take care of the correctors, you will not get corrections and when there are no morals, there will be no result.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Controller General of Corrections, Alhaji Haliru Nababa, enumerated the challenges and prospects of the service and reiterated his commitment to improve the welfare of both inmates and staff.