Interior Minister laments Akeredolu’s death

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has mourned the demise of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The state government on Wednesday announced the passing of the Governor.

In a press statement on Wednesday issued by his media aide, Alao Babatunde, Tunji-Ojo described the death of Akeredolu as a colossal loss to the state and nation at large.

“Today, we bid farewell to an extraordinary individual, a beacon of courage, admired for his unwavering patriotism and selflessness.

“He traversed this earth as a true exemplar of astute leadership, embodying the essence of a genuine leader. This is indeed a colossal loss to Ondo State and the nation at large.

“I mourn the loss of a voice of conscience, a man who stood steadfastly in defence of his people and nation, even in the face of overwhelming challenges.

“While his departure brings immense sorrow, we find comfort in the indelible legacies he has left behind as a noble gentleman and a dedicated statesman. May God grant him eternal peace and provide solace to his family during this difficult time,” he added.

