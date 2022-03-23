Interim Executive Committee of Odoro Ikono Development Association Inaugurated

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Last Saturday was a festal day for indigenes of Odoro Ikono community of eighteen villages in Ikono clan of Ini local government as they gathered at Odoro Ikono Secondary school premises, Mbiaobong Ikot Udofia for the purpose of moving the community forward. The event was inauguration of interim executive committee of Odoro Ikono Development Association (O I D A). It provided opportunity for exchange of banters and pleasantries between the high and mighty and the lowly of the community.

Sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves in the military, religion, paramilitary, politics and other fields of human endeavors, who have probably not been home for a very long time were seen hugged by their loved ones, who would not have had opportunity to do so but for event of the day.

The event which started behind schedule, began with administration of oaths of allegiance and office first, on the interim Executive Committee members and then board of trustees members by Barr. Justina Inyang of Ernest Usah & co legal firm, Uyo.

Performing the inauguration, the legal luminary advised the executive to be honest in dealing with members, noting that one thing that often brings friction between members and executive is dishonesty on the side of the executive.

Inyang who is also from the community also advised the interim executive committee members led by an illustrious son, Elder Victor O. Usah who had held position of cynosure in Akwa Ibom state government before retiring, to lead by examples and not by precepts.

Other members included Dr. Nnyanga Akpan- Secretary, Elder Peter Otu, treasure, Elder Asuquo Akpan- welfare Officer, Lady Favour Akpan JP- Financial secretary, Obong Anwan Mfonobong Udo Effiong- women leader, Ikouwen Okon Obioefiok- assistant secretary and Teacher Nsima U. Usoro as PRO.

On the heel of the aforementioned 8 man committee are the 7 man board of trustees led by Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Port Harcourt, Most Rev. Emmanuel Udofia as chairman with the following members: Maj. Gen. Okon Ekanem rtd; Obong (elder) Francis Uko, Obong Udofe Udosoro, Dr. Udeme Akpan, Lt. Col. Eno Akpan rtd and the last but not the least Evan. Charles Isong JP.

Preceding the inauguration chairman on the occasion, Elder Okon Ekanem believed with the inauguration of the socio-cultural organization a platform has been launched for a change for the better.

Ekanem who has facilitated rehabilitation of dilapidated buildings and structures of the only secondary school in the area, urged executive committee members not to think of immediate gain but be interested in leaving a good legacy for the benefit of future generations.

“Look beyond what you can gain today and let’s adopt strategic thinking for the people’s benefits”, he urged.

In his post inaugural address, Elder Usah blamed the lagging behind of Odoro Ikono on poor mental attitude of the people and called for a change of attitude.

“The association is a socio-cultural non profit body with the sole aim of uplifting the living standard of our people socially, mentally and infrastructurally. Our communities tend to be lagging behind other communities in the availability of basic amenities due to apparent poor mental attitude of the people.

We must begin to realize that we are among the best endowed citizens of Nigeria.”

He appealed to their sons and daughters to sink their differences and joined hands together to build a bright and prosperous future for upcoming generations. While thanking the board of trustees for accepting to serve in the capacity, he extended appreciation to traditional fathers for their support. Traditional plays added pep to the day’s event.