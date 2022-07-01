Insurers turn to Algeria for 2023 confab as Eddie Efekoha joins AIO Exco

As Insurance practitioners wind down the 48th session of the annual African Insurance Organisation (AIO) conference in Kenya, the continental body has nominated Algeria as host country for the 49th edition scheduled to hold in May, 2023.

The identification of Algeria as the next host country came as one of Nigeria’s frontline insurance professionals and Group Managing Director of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc Mr Eddie Efekoha was elected into the executive council of the AIO.

President of AIO Mr Tope Smart who spoke at the closing session of the Kenya conference added that the 2024 conference will be hosted by Namibia; the 2025 edition will see delegates going to Ethiopia while 2026 will be hosted by Cameroon just as Morocco will take its turn in 2027.

Smart implored insurers across Africa and other stakeholders to attend next year’s conference whilst assuring the Algerian delegates that the operators would attend the event en masse.

Meanwhile, Mr Eddie Efekoha’s admission into the executive committee of was one of the high points of the 48th AIO Annual conference and General Assembly in Kenya. The admission was in recognition of his contribution towards the growth and development of insurance in Nigeria and on African continent.

In his role, aside working with AIO Secretariat, he is expected to continue to use his rare talents and experience to deepen the penetration of insurance and address all issues on the African Insurance landscape

Efekoha has been a strong pillar in the Nigerian insurance industry, having become the President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and the Chairman of Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in the past of which he served meritoriously.

In a congratulatory letter from CIIN to Efekoha on his feat, the President, CIIN, Sir Muftau Oyegunle, applauded his impact and contributions toward deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria and across the continent, expecting him to dip into his experience to excel in his new role.

“Everything you have done and accomplished in improving the insurance industry both in Nigeria and Africa are plausible. We are sure that this is another opportunity to continue to use your rare talent and experience to deepen the penetration of insurance and address all issues on the African insurance landscape. Accept the institute’s hearty congratulations,” it pointed out.

