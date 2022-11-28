Insurance: Stakeholders seek media support to drive industry’s growth

As the nation’s insurance industry continues to seek ways of achieving greater penetration and patronage. chairman of the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) Mr. Edwin Igbiti has called on media practitioners to support the industry’s growth agenda to deepen insurance Penetration in the country.

Igbiti who is also the President and Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) appealed at the welcome dinner/ Gala Night hosted in honour of participants at the 2022 media retreat organised by IICC for members of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) which ended at the weekend in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. The seminar had a theme; media as a catalyst for insurance inclusion.

Igbiti who described the media as critical to the industry’s growth agenda called on the members of NAIPE to promote and project the industry’s activities in their reports for the growth of the industry and national economy.

“We recognize the importance of the media In the growth of any industry. We know we cannot achieve our growth agenda without the media. The essence of this gathering is for us as an industry to bring you together to brief you on the activities of the industry and our plans for the future.

“It is, therefore, expected that as journalists, you are to tell our stories in your reports and analysis because we are in this together and we will continue to work together as partners in progress for the progress of the industry and the growth of the national economy.

“You have been trying but we need you more. You have to project this industry in the way and manner we want it to be,” Mr. Igbiti appealed.

On the performance of the industry, he said although there has been an improvement in terms of numbers, judging from the nation’s population and demographic, insurance penetration in Nigeria is still very low which he said is caused by the high level of poverty in the country.

The event included representatives from the various arms of the industry namely the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), represented by the Director General, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori; Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) represented by the Deputy President, Mr. Tunde Oguntade; Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN), represented by its President, Mr. Dipo Olanrewaju.

Others who graced the occasion included the DG, CIIN Mrs. Abimbola Tiamiyu; Executive Secretary/CEO, NCRIB, Mr. Tope Adaramola; Assistant Director, Corporate Communications & Human Resources/Administration, NIA, Mr. Davis Iyasere, among others.

The IICC was inaugurated in 2013 to act as the unifying voice of the insurance industry, representing it on national issues affecting the insurance industry, taking up and assuming other roles that would serve the best interest of the industry in Nigeria and providing lasting solutions to challenging issues within the insurance sector.