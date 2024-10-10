Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

 Insurance Roundtable on Implementation of Aso Accord on Economic Inclusion in Nigeria

Photo Gallery
Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President) Sen Ibrahim Hadeja (R) being welcomed by the Technical Advisor to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion, Mr Nurudeen Zauro to an Insurance Roundtable on the Implementation of Aso Accord on Economic Inclusion in Nigeria at the State House Conference Centre Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (8/10/2024). With them are: Technical Advisor to the President of Development Finance, Dr. Gazali Muhammed (L) and Mr Ahmed Ningi.
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

From left: Managing Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye; Technical Advisor to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion, Nurudeen Zauro; Deputy Director, (Technical) National Insurance Commission, Dr. Usman Jankara; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President) Sen Ibrahim Hadeja; Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Mrs. Folashade Joseph; and Director General/CEO, National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri during an Insurance Roundtable on the Implementation of Aso Accord on Economic Inclusion in Nigeria at the State House Conference Centre Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (8/10/2024).

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 12178 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu visits NSE President to…

Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Engineering…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 10, 2024

Kingdom Impact Vision Int’l Outreach, Special Lunch event ,…

1 of 520