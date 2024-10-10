 Insurance Roundtable on Implementation of Aso Accord on Economic Inclusion in Nigeria

From left: Managing Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye; Technical Advisor to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion, Nurudeen Zauro; Deputy Director, (Technical) National Insurance Commission, Dr. Usman Jankara; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President) Sen Ibrahim Hadeja; Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Mrs. Folashade Joseph; and Director General/CEO, National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri during an Insurance Roundtable on the Implementation of Aso Accord on Economic Inclusion in Nigeria at the State House Conference Centre Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday (8/10/2024).

