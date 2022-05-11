Insurance Policy: IGP Restates Commitment to the Welfare of Police Officers

– Flags Off 3-Day Workshop for NPF Insurance Desk Officers, as IGP confirms establishment of Police Insurance Company

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has restated the commitment of the Force to enhanced welfare for Police Officers through robust insurance policies geared towards efficiency, dedication, and improved conditions of service. He stated this while flagging off a 3-day workshop for Police Insurance Desk Officers organized to develop the capacity of dedicated officers drawn from the 36 State Commands, the Federal Capital Territory, and other Police Formations across the country.

The Nigeria Police Force Insurance Unit, which was established in May 1992, is a scheme set up to cater for the welfare of police personnel who are either retired or have sustained injuries in the line of duty, and relatives of deceased police personnel. The IGP recently approved the establishment and incorporation of the Nigeria Police Insurance Company (NPIC) to effectively manage the Police insurance policies, and maximise the welfare interests of police personnel constantly being exposed to occupational hazards. The workshop is one of the major steps towards repositioning the Unit for the attainment of its welfare mandate.

The IGP, while declaring the workshop open, commended the Force Insurance Officer, ACP Uzairu Abdullahi, for his knowledge and professional foresight which has been instrumental in the repositioning of the Unit. He equally presented cheques to families of 40 deceased police officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty, amounting to One Hundred and Eighty-Three Million, Two Hundred and Ninety-Five Thousand, Three Hundred and Twenty Seven Naira, Thirty Two Kobo (N183,295,327.32).

The Inspector-General of Police however assured all members of the Force that with current efforts being emplaced to reposition the Force Insurance Section, better days are ahead in relation to the timely resolution of claims and benefits accruing the next of kin of injured or deceased police officers as well as other welfare schemes to serving members of the force.

End