Insurance firms offer huge compensation on Third Party Motor Insurance

.Pledge N3m liability exposure on N15,000 premium

The nation’s insurance industry have reiterated its commitment towards ensuring high level efficiency and effectiveness of its products and services saying that the resolution to upscale equitable claims payment across all products is not negotiable.

Making particular reference to motor insurance which is the most popular insurance product in Nigeria, the practitioners said that the new resolve is to add value to the benefits attached to third party motor insurance if only to reduce the burden on policyholders in the event of accidents considering the compulsory nature of the policy. Third Party Motor insurance is one of the compulsory insurance policies approved by law.

Speaking in Lagos at a meeting to announce the commencement of a campaign at educating Nigerians on the added values on Third Party Motor insurance, Chairman of the Publicity subcommittee of the Insurance Industry Council Mr Akinjide Orimilade revealed that the decision to raise the insurance industry’s liability on the policy to N3 million on private cars is to reflect the realities of the time where policyholders’ exposure to risks has increased.

According to him, the new limit of liability of N3 million will ensure that any holder of the third party motor insurance policy can be compensated to that limit in the event of a damage to a third party as long as the policy was effective. He described an effective insurance policy to be the one which premium have hitherto been paid.

Mr Orimilade who double as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Insurance explained that it is consequent upon the need to ensure for equity in the application and enforcement of the third party motor policy that the industry obtained approval for an increase in the premium paid on that class of insurance policy which premium now stands at N15,000 per annum.

It would be recalled that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) which is the insurance industry’s regulatory authority had last year approved a new rate for third party motor insurance. The new rate which came into effect in January of this year provided for a minimum premium of N15, 000 for cars. Limit of liability on this cover was pushed up from N1 million to N3 million. Vehicles which are tagged goods only now attracts a premium of N20,000 while the limit of insurance company’s exposure to the risk was raised to N5 million. Motorcycles are to pay premium of N3,000 as to enable them enjoy a protection of up to N1 million should they cause damage to any third party.

“To help shade more light on this new improved third party motor insurance policy, the industry has decided to embark on a pan Nigerian campaign which will see the insurance industry engage in massive campaigns in both the print, electronic and social media platforms using all the major languages in the country. We want to educate the people that they just have to pay a very small premium for them to enjoy a very expansive protection in the event of an accident involving an insured vehicle. We want to tell the public that they do not need to pay from their pockets should their vehicles cause any damage to a third party. We have evidence that insurance companies are paying genuine claims and will continue to do that”, Mr Orimilade explained.

He therefore encourage Nigerians to approach any registered insurance company in the country to obtain motor insurance cover before putting their vehicles on the road in line with the laws of the land if only to protect other road users who are tagged as the third party in the contract of insurance. The car and the driver are called the first and second parties in the contract of motor insurance while other road users including pedestrians and other cars on the road are referred to as the third party.

Asked to explain measures been put in place by the insurance industry to check against the under pricing as it relates to other classes of motor insurance particularly the comprehensive motor insurance cover, Mr Orimilade revealed that NAICOM has issued a guideline which does not permit any insurance company to charge less than five per cent of the sum insured as premium after what he described as “necessary deductibles”.