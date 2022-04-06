Insurance firms intensify awareness drive as NSIA Insurance unveils radio campaign

NSIA Insurance starts off the second quarter of the year 2022 with the launch of its new radio campaign. The organization has launched this campaign as a means to reach a diverse range of prospective customers, shed light on NSIA Insurance business operations, and reiterate the brand strategy for the year – ‘Plan i is the new Plan B”. It also presents an opportunity to communicate effectively the value of their product offerings and tailor-made services.

The first 2 elements focus on creating increased awareness for the Brand, after which the hypes will dwell more on Plan i as life’s backup plan. Then there will be Live Appearances featuring #NSIApeople which will focus on its business operations and product offerings.

The campaign will run on various radio stations in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, Onitsha, Asaba, Enugu, Kaduna, and Kano. .

According to the MD/CEO of NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, “The insurance industry has undoubtedly progressed over the years, but we are not where we should be. Many individuals still need to embrace insurance as a necessity, from health insurance to life insurance, ensuring that all their assets are protected. Getting a Plan i for different stages of life is critical.”

NSIA Insurance Limited is a first-class composite insurance company driven by Integrity, Care, Innovation, and Professionalism. The Head Office is in Lagos, with a strong regional presence in Abuja and an extensive network in strategic states across the country. NSIA Insurance offers a wide range of insurance services at competitive rates to meet the changing financial, investment, and lifestyle needs of its corporate, commercial, and individual customers.

For a better society